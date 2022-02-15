Oregon State Recruiting News: February 15th
ALL EYES ON DORMAN
Oregon State was once considered to be the favorite for four-star quarterback Brayden Doman.
Dorman was also eying a February commitment date, and we are over halfway through the month with out an announcement.
Have plans changed? Is Oregon State still a contender? Who else is in the running?
Dorman talked about that and more with BeaversEdge recently, and all the details can be found here.
BEAVS IN TOP 8 FOR 2022 CENTER
While the 2022 class is finished on the football side of things, 2022 basketball recruiting is still alive, and Wayne Tinkle and the Beavers were recently named a finalist for top center Adrame Diongue.
Kansas, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Texas Tech, UNLV, and Washington State also made the cut.
Landing a highly rated, 7-foot center would be huge for Tinkle and Oregon State.
LOTS OF 2023 TARGETS EMERGING
With the final signing period behind us, it is officially 2023 recruiting season.
While we are currently in a dead period, the staff has been super busy recruiting and identifying new targets in the 2023 class and beyond. The Beavers also have already picked up two commitments from two tight ends in Cooper Jensen and Dorian Thomas.
BeaversEdge is following along with all of it, and will keep you updated every month on our 2023 Big Board.
