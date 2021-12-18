Oregon State LB Avery Roberts Declares For NFL Draft

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State junior linebacker Avery Roberts has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft, forgoing his final season of eligibility.

The 6-foot-1, 234-pounder leaves Corvallis as one of the more accomplished linebackers in school history, finishing his career with numerous accolades and an impressive stat line of 280 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Roberts led the Pac-12 in total tackles the past two seasons...

