Following a four-year career with Oregon State, junior defensive lineman/edge Sione Lolohea entered the transfer portal, looking to end his collegiate career elsewhere...

The 6-foot-3, 266-pounder is coming off a junior campaign for the Beavers where he was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection after tallying 47 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks.

His tackles were tied for fifth-most on defense while his 8.5 TFLs tied him for second-most on defense. He also added two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

During his OSU career, Lolohea has played in 40 games and recorded 88 tackles, 15 TFLs, four sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovered. He'll have one season of eligibility at his final stop.

In terms of where the Beavers turn moving forward, it depends on how new head coach Trent Bray and new defensive coordinator Keith Heyward design their defense. Lolohea was a hybrid EDGE/DL this season, so it'll be interesting to see if it's an OLB who takes on a bigger role or if a defensive lineman is more primed to be a hybrid like Lolohea.

At OLB, the Beavers will bring back Cory Stover, Nikko Taylor, Ryan Franke, Mathias Malaki-Donaldson, Zakaih Saez, and will be bringing in freshmen Will Haverland and Shamar Meikle.

At DL, the Beavers are set to return Semisi Saluni, Oluwaseyi Omotosho, Jacob Schuster, Quincy Wright, Takari Hickle, JoJo Johnson, Kelze Howard, Thomas Collins, and will welcome in transfers Amipeleasi Langi Jr and Nick Norris.

Lolohea is the fourth OSU defensive starter to seek the portal, joining Jermod McCoy, Akili Arnold, and Easton Mascarenas-Arnold. McCoy has since landed at Tennessee while the Arnolds will be attending USC...

