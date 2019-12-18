Oregon State Beavers Signing Day Central
Today is National Signing Day
Oregon State's Early Signing Class
19 Expected Signees
1 Four-star
15 Three-stars
3 Two-stars
State Breakdown
13 California
2 Oregon
2 Texas
1 Arizona
1 Hawaii
1 Washington
Position Breakdown
4 DB
3 LB
3 DL
3 WR
2 QB
2 OL
2 TE
1 RB