Oregon State Beavers Signing Day Central

*** This page will be updated throughout NSD, so keep checking back for new updates! ***

Today is National Signing Day, and BeaversEdge has you covered regarding all things Oregon State football recruiting. Bookmark this page for your one stop shop for our NSD updates!

Announced Preferred Walk-Ons

The list below will be updated with preferred walk-ons announced by Oregon State.


Oregon State's Early Signing Class

19 Expected Signees

1 Four-star

15 Three-stars

3 Two-stars

State Breakdown

13 California

2 Oregon

2 Texas

1 Arizona

1 Hawaii

1 Washington

Position Breakdown

4 DB

3 LB

3 DL

3 WR

2 QB

2 OL

2 TE

1 RB

Early Enrollees

Transfers

{{ article.author_name }}