Quarterback

BEN GULBRANSON FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds - Slated to join the program in January 2020 - Lettered three seasons for head coach Jason Klein - Played in 10 games as a senior, completing 182 passes for 2,814 yards and 29 touchdowns. Also ran the ball 75 times for 248 yards and six scores - Son of Amy and Scott Gulbranson. Has three sisters: Sarah, Abby, and Tilly and one brother, Zach. - Intends to study public health at Oregon State and would like to be a medical doctor after his playing career. - On the Honor Roll, National Honor Society and Principal Scholar-Athlete list at Newbury High School. Has received the President Volunteer Service Award Gold Medal - Said Klein of Gulbranson: “Ben Gulbranson is a tremendous leader and competitor. He is the last one to leave the weight room and the field. He is known for saying ‘Just one more’ to his teammates, to make sure he gets reps right. He is everything you’d want in a quarterback, a student, and a young man. Oregon State is getting a great one!” - Said Smith: "He loves playing quarterback and he's very physical. He and Zeriah (Beason) came up in May and we were able to hold onto both of them. I'm excited that he's coming in early because he's a great competitor and I can't wait to see him in spring."

CHANCE NOLAN FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds - Enters Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore and has four years to play three - Ranked as the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback at the JC level by JCGridiron.com. Guided Saddleback College to a 9-2 record as a redshirt freshman in 2019 for head coach Mark McElroy. Named the National Division Southern League Most Valuable Player in 2019• Passed for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns. Also led Saddleback with 1,069 yards rushing and scored six touchdowns on the ground. - Completed 236-of-358 pass attempts, a nearly 66 percent clip. Intercepted just six times and finished with a 175.4 passer rating. - Three-year starter at Paloma Valley High School for head coach Bert Esposito. Earned all-league honors three times during his career. Also selected All-CIF twice and was a team captain. Threw for 3,843 yards and 45 touchdowns as a senior. Also rushed for 856 yards and three touchdowns. As a junior passed for 3,207 yards and 39 touchdowns with 250 rushing yards. Passed for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns as a sophomore. - Also lettered in basketball where he’s been a three-year starter and was All-CIF twice. Basketball team captain and two-time League Most Valuable Player. - Son of Sheri and Mark Nolan. Has two brothers, Cade and Chad. Chad played football at Missouri Southern State. Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to go into coaching after his playing career - Chose Oregon State because “it is a great place and the people at Oregon State seem very genuine.” - Said Smith: "He had an awesome year at Saddleback C.C. He's athletic, but he's a passer first. I see him as the point guard of the offense, distributing the ball where it needs to go with accuracy. It's the icing on the cake when you recruit a kid who has great athleticism at QB, and that's what he brings."

Running Back

ISAIAH NEWELL FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds - Three-year letter winner for head coach Doug Longero. - Helped Las Lomas to a 27-9 record in three seasons, including an 11-2 record as a senior and 12-1 mark his junior season• Two-time League Most Valuable Player, as a junior and senior. - Served as a team captain one season• Finished his career with 5,663 rushing yards and 74 touchdowns. Completed his high school career with 2,097 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior. Collected 32 rushing touchdowns and 2,166 yards on the ground as a junior. Opened his varsity career with 1,400 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns as a sophomore. - Son of Robin and Andre Newell. Has one brother, Andre Jr., and one sister, Ashley - Intends to study communications at Oregon State and would like to go into sports broadcasting after his playing career. - Chose Oregon State “because of the family atmosphere and the coaching staff. They have your best interest at heart and I see myself succeeding at Oregon State, not just as an athlete but a person as well.”

Wide Receiver

Trevor Pope

ZERIAH BEASON FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-foot-11, 195 pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals and is slated to join the program in January 2020. - Letterwinner for head coach Reginald Samples. Has helped lead Duncanville to the 2019 Texas 6A Division 1 State Championship Game. The title game is slated to be held Dec. 21 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. - Ranked among the top 100 players in the state of Texas by Rivals. Committed to the Beavers in May 2019 after receiving approximately 30 offers from FBS programs. - Caught 24 passes for 270 yards for Duncanville in 2018, his first season after transferring from Bishop Dunne HS in Dallas, Texas. Helped Duncanville to an appearance in the 2018 6A state title game. - Son of Ketra and Archie Beason. Has one brother, Marquez, and one sister, Rayshauna. Intends to study architecture at Oregon State and would like to go into the field after his playing career. Chose Oregon State because of “great people and an awesome environment.”

SILAS BOLDEN FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 5-foot-8, 150 pounds - Three-year starter for head coach Mark Verti. Rated three stars by Rivals. - Two-time all-league honoree. Set to play in the 2019 Makasi Bowl on Dec. 29. Features the best players from San Diego and the Inland Empire. Tallied 1,239 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns as a senior. Recorded seven touchdowns and 572 receiving yards as a junior. His sophomore season finished with 220 receiving yards and five touchdowns. - Also competed in basketball and track. Is a state finalist in the 4x100. - Son of Zelda and Victor Bolden. Has one brother, Victor, and one sister, Tori. Brother, Victor Jr., lettered at Oregon State at wide receiver from 2013-16. Is among Oregon State’s all-time greats for all-purpose yards. Has played in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. - Academic honor roll honoree during his time at Rancho Cucamonga High School. Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to open his own business after his playing career. Chose Oregon State because “it feels like home.”

TREVOR POPE FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: No change - Letterwinner for head coach Matt Shrout & rated three stars by Rivals. - Tri City Athletic League Most Valuable Player as a junior and First-Team All-League at wide receiver. Also saw action at running back and safety during his high school career. Totaled 670 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. As a junior, finished with a rare 800/800 season; had 826 rushing yards and 825 receiving yards, totaling 21 touchdowns. Has also lettered in basketball. - Son of Krista Adams and Trevor Pope. Has one brother, Trevor, and one sister, Korynn. Nephew of Gary Payton and cousin of Gary Payton II. Intends to study sociology and would like to be a real estate agent after his playing career. Considers art his favorite class at Tracy High School. - Chose Oregon State because “it is something new for me. I wanted to go somewhere that’s not too far from home but close enough. I’ve always wanted to play for a Pac-12 team. All the people at Oregon State are so welcoming.”• - Said Shrout of Pope: “Oregon State fans can expect a special and dynamic football player who can play multiple positions and score at any time. Trevor is also a respectful young man who takes his studies seriously and will make Oregon state fans proud.”

Tight End

Jake Overman

JAKE OVERMAN FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: No change - Three-year starter for head coach Troy Thomas. Rated three stars by Rivals. Played tight end and defensive end at Servite. - All-league selection and team captain during his career. Saw limited action in 2019 and made six catches for 75 yards to go along with five tackles and one tackle for loss. - Son of Kelli and Gary Overman. Has one sister, McKenna. Was on student leadership and is a four-year Principal’s list at Servite. - Chose Oregon State “for so many reasons but the overall feel of the team, coaches and fans was just so right.”

TOMMY SPENCER FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-6, 250 pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals. Lettered four years and for head coach Joe Cattolico and helped lead Roseville to a win in the 2019 postseason, its first playoff victory in more than a decade. - Played both tight end and defensive end. Named first-team all-league as a senior and second-team all-league as a junior. Served as team captain his senior season. Caught 11 passes for 189 yards - a 17.2 yards per catch average - as a senior, tallying two touchdowns. - Made 14 catches as a junior, totaling 309 yards - an average of 22.1 yards per catch. Also caught two touchdown passes. Also was a three-year letter winner in basketball, also serving as a captain his senior season. - Son of Wendy and Bryan Spencer. Has two sisters, Baylee and Paige. Intends to study digital media communications at Oregon State. Chose Oregon State because “I love the city of Corvallis and the coaches are great.” - Said Cattolico of Spencer: “Tommy is an outstanding young man and a model student-athlete. He is coachable and unselfish, always putting the team ahead of individual goals and always willing to do whatever is asked to help the team to be successful.”

Offensive Line

Cooper Darling

COOPER DARLING FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-4, 310 pounds - Three-year letter winner for head coach Steve Campbell. Three-year starter at Williams Field, which has gone 31-7 during Darling’s varsity career. Program won a state championship twice during his career. - Rated three stars by Rivals. First-Team all-region twice and all-region honorable mention. Has also competed in wrestling and track. Earned 14th place in the state in the shot put. - Committed to Oregon State in May 2019. Born in Salem, Ore. Son of Monica and Michael Darling. Has three brothers: Payton, Boden, and Drew. Has two sisters, Maggie and Daphne. - Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State and would like to go into coaching after his playing career. Chose Oregon State because “it has been a dream of mine and Oregon State fits me well.” - Said Campbell of Darling: “He is a blue-collar, hard-working kid who plays the game with a passion. He is one of the nicest, most respectful kids you will meet but loves to get after it on the field. He’s built like a Mack truck and plays like it.”

TALIESE FUAGA FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-6, 325 pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Leon Hatch. Rated three stars by Rivals. Slated to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu on Jan. 18. - Played on the defensive line in addition to the offensive line• Named First-Team All-League on the offensive line as a senior. Earned second-team honors on the defensive line. Earned an All-Area nomination. Selected Second-Team All-League on the offensive line as a junior. - Tallied 40 tackles with 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks as a senior. - Son of Sau and Manuia Fuaga. Has three brothers: Alapati, Austin and Manuia. Has one sister, Ashleyanne. - Intends to study engineering at Oregon State• Chose Oregon State because “it was the best fit for me and my family.”

Defensive Line

SIONE LOLOHEA FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 235 pounds - Lettered for head coach Jordan Brusig. - Rivals analyst Adam Gorney on Lolohea: “Lolohea is active and athletic off the snap and he’s got excellent moves to beat offensive tackles into the backfield. What I like about him is his ability to track down quarterbacks who fled the pocket and make tackles. He’s an active guy with a relentless motor who should get more physical as he adds weight in a college program.” - Born in Tonga. Son of Ungatea and Isileli Lolohea. Has three brothers: Hingano, Fineasi, and Kulisi. - Intends to study physical education at Oregon State• Chose Oregon State “Because it felt like home on my visit. The coaches and players value my culture and my academic goals. I am excited to be a part of the Oregon State Family.” - Said Brusig of Lolohea: “Sione has worked hard and sacrificed so much for this opportunity given to him by Oregon State. I have no doubt he will bring that fire to Beaver Nation. Oregon State’s coaches got themselves a positive and hardworking young man.”

TAVIS SHIPPEN FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 290 pounds - Enters Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore and has three years to play three. Slated to join the program in January 2020. Ranked as the No. 15 junior college prospect nationally. Is rated as the No. 3 defensive end. - Played for Casey Mazzotta at Mt. San Jacinto College• Led Mt. San Jacinto College in tackles as a freshman in 2018, totaling 62. Added 9.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. Collected 10 or more tackles twice in 10 games played in 2018 and picked up 3.5 tackles for loss in a win over Victor Valley. Redshirted as a true sophomore in 2019. - Played offensive tackle, defensive end and linebacker at Vista Murrieta High School. Earned all-league honors twice in high school. - Son of Willie and Rodney Shippen. Has one brother, Tavon, and one sister, Denisha. Intends to study criminal justice at Oregon State. Would like to go into the criminal justice field after his playing career. - Chose Oregon State because “the program revolves around family.” - Said Mazzotta of Shippen: “As a player, you can expect to find Tavis to be big, strong, physical and quick. He is relatively new to playing the position in a full-time role so he has a lot of room to become even better at the nuances of the game. He has a tremendous upside and his growth is not even close to being maximized.”

Linebacker

Jason Walling Jr.

JOHN MILLER FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds - A three-year starter at Tualatin for head coach Dan Lever. Ranked as the No. 4 player in the state of Oregon by Rivals. Back-to-back league Defensive Player of the Year. Earned First-Team All-League honors all three years. I also saw action at tight end and earned First-Team All-League honors on offense as a senior. - Led Tualatin to a 24-11 record over three seasons. Posted 118 tackles and 13 tackles for loss with 6.5 sacks as a senior, adding three forced fumbles. Offensively, caught 35 catches for 790 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior. Picked up 87 tackles with nine tackles for loss, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles as a junior. Tallied 110 tackles with eight tackles for loss and two sacks as a sophomore. Ended his career with two punt blocks. Also lettered three seasons in basketball. - Son of Samantha Sardella and John Miller. Has two sisters, Jasmine and Nicole. Intends to study business at Oregon State. Chose Oregon State because “it’s the place for me.” - Said Lever of Miller: “It was easy to tell that he was going to be special. He has an unbelievable desire to succeed and loves competition. John is also a natural leader that people gravitate towards because of his work ethic and passion for success.” - Said Smith: "John (Miller) was our first commitment of the class and he was really big for us in a lot of ways. He's an awesome fit for our place. Both he and (Jason) Walling play the physical brand of football that we love. We want to recruit this state know there's talent out there."

JASON WALLING JR. FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-1, 230 pounds - Four-year varsity starter at McNary for head coach Jeff Auvinen. - Played every position but offensive line during his career at McNary but saw most of his action at linebacker and running back. - Ended his career with 41 consecutive starts. Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior. First-Team all-league at linebacker as a sophomore, junior and senior. First-team all-league at running back as a junior and senior and second-team as a sophomore. Earned honorable mention honors at safety as a freshman. Team captain as a junior and senior. - Ended his high school career with 355 tackles, 57 tackles for loss and 23 sacks. Offensively, ran for 2,972 yards and 35 touchdowns and caught eight touchdowns. Collected 92 tackles and 12 tackles for loss with four sacks as a senior in 2019. Added one interception. Offensively, carried the ball 143 times for 930 yards and 14 touchdowns. Also caught 20 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns. - Totaled 86 tackles and 16 tackles for loss with five sacks as a junior. Ran the ball 210 times for 1,005 yards and 12 touchdowns. Added 13 receptions for 91 yards and two scores. As a sophomore finished with 88 tackles with 22 tackles for loss and 12 sacks. Ran for 1,037 yards and nine touchdowns on 212 carries. Also caught 15 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns. Finished with 89 tackles as a freshman, collecting seven tackles for loss and two sacks. - Son of Cyndi and Jason Walling Jr. Father, Jason, lettered at Oregon State in 1991 and 1992. Has one sister, Jordan. Intends to study electrical engineering and computer science at Oregon State. Would like to be an engineer after his playing career. - Chose Oregon State because “I was born a Beaver and have been a Beaver my entire life. When it came time to decide where I would go to college, I wanted to make sure that the schools I was considering were a good fit for me, athletically, academically and socially. Oregon State checked all the boxes and it kept me close to my family. Family is a huge part of my life.”

SHANE KADY FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-2, 200 pounds - Slated to join the program in January 2020. Three-year starter for head coach Rod York. Received First-Team All-Hawai’i Open Division honors each of his last two seasons. - Has received a Polynesian Bowl invitation. Also received JPS Paradise Bowl Classic invitations three times. Posted 41 tackles with 16 tackles for loss as a senior. Added 12 sacks, four forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Picked up 46 tackles as a junior, collecting 19 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Finished with 31 tackles as a sophomore, tallying 16 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception with one touchdown. - Son of Christine and Kevin Kady. Father, Kevin, played lacrosse for the United States Coast Guard Academy. Has one sister, Kiana - Intends to study kinesiology at Oregon State. Would like to be a coach, athletic trainer or physical therapist after his playing career. Considers psychology his favorite class “because I find the human mind to be very interesting.” - Chose Oregon State “Because it felt like a second home to me. Everything felt right, not only the football and coaches aspect, but also the location and community in Corvallis.”

Defensive Back

RON HARDAGE III FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds - Enters Oregon State as a junior and has three years to play two. Played one season for the City College of San Francisco and head coach Jimmy Collins. Helped lead the team to an 8-3 mark in 2019. - Played in nine games as a sophomore in 2019, collecting 27 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and three pass breakups. Signed with Illinois out of Cardinal Gibbons High School. Played in six games as a true freshman at Illinois, in 2018, posting six tackles, including four solo. - Led Cardinal Gibbons to an 11-2 record in 2017 and 9-2 mark in 2016• Totaled 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery as a senior• Recorded 33 tackles, four interceptions, and three fumble recoveries as a junior• First-team all-league during his high school career

ALTON JULIAN FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds - Enters Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore and has three years to play three. Slated to join the program in January 2020. Ranked as the nation’s No. 8 junior college cornerback. - Played as a freshman for the College of San Mateo and head coach Tim Tulloch in 2018. Recorded nine tackles as a freshman, tallying one interception and three pass breakups. Lettered for head coach Mike Machado at Valley Christian• Named the Athlete of the Year after his senior season - Played both wide receiver and defensive back. Caught 21 passes for 668 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. Also recorded 19 tackles with two interceptions and three pass deflections in 2017. Made 18 tackles as a junior, finishing with three interceptions and six pass deflections. - Son of Deborah Theis and Troy Julian. Has two sisters, Skye Smith, and Tajae Julian. Cousin with current Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright and signee Rezjohn Wright. - Intends to study nutrition at Oregon State and would like to be a nutritionist after his playing career. Chose Oregon State because “it was the best fit for me and the relationship with the coaches.” - Said Machado of Julian: “Alton was a leader in our program, on our campus and in the classroom. A multi-sport star athlete, AJ was the guy who made the big play that decided games when we needed them.”

JONATHAN RILEY FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds - Enters Oregon State as a redshirt sophomore and has three years to play three. Slated to join the program in January 2020. - Played in 10 games as a redshirt freshman for Kilgore College (Texas) in 2019. Credited with 34 tackles, two interceptions, and two pass breakups. - Guided North Point to a 31-4 record over three seasons, including a 12-1 mark his senior season. Played wide receiver in addition to defensive back during his high school career. Grabbed five interceptions as a senior. Competed in his area’s All-Star Game his senior season at North Point Rated three stars by 247Sports and Rivals. On the Honor Roll his junior and senior years at North Point. Also lettered in track, in the high jump and the hurdles. - Son of Lisa and Timothy Riley. Has three brothers: Brandon, Timothy, and Christopher. Intends to study business at Oregon State and would like to be an entrepreneur after his playing career - Considers financial literacy his favorite class in school. Chose Oregon State because of “the greatest opportunity for an education and to play for such a great fan base. I want to tear the Pac-12 up.”

REJZOHN WRIGHT FILE UPDATED HEIGHT/WEIGHT: No change - Enters Oregon State as a junior and has three years to play two. Slated to join the program in January 2020. - Ranked as the nation’s No. 5 junior college cornerback. Played two years at Laney College for head coach John Beam. Credited with 18 tackles as a sophomore at Laney College, grabbing one tackle for loss with one interception and two pass breakups. - Helped lead Laney to an 11-2 record as a freshman in 2018. Team finished as a state champion. Totaled 23 tackles as a freshman, finishing with two tackles for loss. Added two interceptions and five pass breakups• Lettered for head coach Ricky Rodriguez at Logan High School - Brother of 2019 Oregon State defensive back Nahshon Wright and cousin of signee Alton Julian

