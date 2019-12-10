THE COMMITMENT

In the middle of a very impressive season at Saddleback, four-star dual-threat quarterback Chance Nolan added his first power five offer from Oregon State. It wasn't long after that Nolan was building a solid relationship with the Oregon State coaching staff and scheduling an official visit to Corvallis. The mutual interest from the beginning was clear. The six-foot-two, 195-pound quarterback was looking for a good location, a good fit and a great coaching staff. After his official visit this past weekend, Nolan found exactly that. "You could feel the genuineness in their recruitment and I could tell that I was really wanted." With his commitment to the Beavs coming over offers from Utah, Oklahoma State, Temple and more, his commitment is yet another testament to the staff's ability to close and find high-quality players through all avenues. Nolan will enroll in January.

THE IMPACT