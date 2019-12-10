COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What Is Oregon State Getting In Chance Nolan?
With the Oregon State football team securing the services of Saddleback C.C. QB Chance Nolan on Monday, the BeaversEdge.com staff breaks down what the Beavers are getting in Nolan and what to expect when he takes the field.
THE COMMITMENT
In the middle of a very impressive season at Saddleback, four-star dual-threat quarterback Chance Nolan added his first power five offer from Oregon State.
It wasn't long after that Nolan was building a solid relationship with the Oregon State coaching staff and scheduling an official visit to Corvallis. The mutual interest from the beginning was clear.
The six-foot-two, 195-pound quarterback was looking for a good location, a good fit and a great coaching staff. After his official visit this past weekend, Nolan found exactly that.
"You could feel the genuineness in their recruitment and I could tell that I was really wanted."
With his commitment to the Beavs coming over offers from Utah, Oklahoma State, Temple and more, his commitment is yet another testament to the staff's ability to close and find high-quality players through all avenues.
Nolan will enroll in January.
THE IMPACT
In more ways than one, securing Nolan's pledge was a big coup for the Oregon State coaching staff. While incumbent Tristan Gebbia figures to have the inside track to the starting job, the Beavers wanted more depth and talent in the quarterback room and that's exactly what they got in Nolan.
Despite the Beavers having their headlining quarterback in the 2020 class in soon-to-be freshman Ben Gulbranson, he likely won't be ready to push Gebbia right away, so getting a guy who's got experience to further solidify the depth for the coming seasons is big.
In terms of his fit on the field, how can you not be excited about what Nolan is going to bring to the OSU offense?
In his lone season at Saddleback C.C., Nolan showed his wide range of athletic playmaking ability as he became one of the top dual-threat JUCO QB’s on the market. He threw for 3,315 yards and 38 touchdowns while also notching over 1,000 yards on ground.
The Beavers haven’t had a quarterback with wheels like Nolan since the likes of Seth Collins, so there’s no doubt he’ll bring a unique and exciting presence to the QB room.
Look out OSU fans, this kid has potential and playmaking written all over him...
