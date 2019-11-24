COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What is Oregon State getting in Jake Overman?
THE COMMITMENT
Servite (CA) tight end Jake Overman has had an interesting recruitment, but Oregon State has always been viewed as one of the favorites.
After picking up an offer from the Beavs in December of 2018, Overman didn't waste much time getting to Corvallis as the first of three visits came in April. During that visit, his relationship with Oregon State coaches began to grow.
In June, Oregon State hosted Overman for his first official visit. The Servite standout thoroughly enjoyed his time, and many thought he was close to a commitment. One thing that may have slowed it down, however, was the commitment of Tommy Spencer, which actually happened while Overman was on campus.
Coach Smith and company made the best of what could have been an awkward decision by pulling Overman into the office, informing him that he was their guy, and letting him know that there would always be a spot for him in the class.
Before taking an official to Washington two weeks ago, Overman knew he had to check out Reser Stadium during a gameday, so he and his family made another trip to Corvallis to watch the Oregon State take on Utah.
Since then, Overman has found himself missing the comfortability and family-feel that overwhelms him when he is in Corvallis, and decided on Sunday that it is where he wants to attend college.
Overman broke down his commitment with BeaversEdge.
THE IMPACT
In more ways than one, securing Jake Overman's pledge is a huge coup for Jonathan Smith and Co. Not only did the Beavers win a big-time recruiting battle against one of the Pac-12's elites in Washington, but they also landed a game-changing talent at the position.
At 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Overman is the ideal tight-end for offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense as both he and tight-ends coach Brian Wozniak love tall, athletic, and pass-catching tight ends.
With the Beavers losing Noah Togiai to graduation, and Isaiah Smalls having left the program via the transfer portal, the Beavers will have Teagan Quitoriano, Luke Musgrave and Ralph Taufa'asau as returning scholarship tight ends next season.
While Quitoriano and Musgrave figure to be the 1-2 punch next season, don't count out the Beavers' incoming class for immediate playing time as the Beavers also bringing Tommy Spencer at the tight-end position. With both Spencer and Overman in the fold, it's safe to say that Beavers have put a premium on tight-end talent this cycle and have emerged with one heck of a tandem.
Winning big-time recruiting battles is always crucial any given offseason, but given that the Beavers and Huskies have been fighting for Overman for months, seeing OSU come out victorious is a huge step in proving that they're going to be able to go after, and land some of the top talent on the west coast.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON OVERMAN
