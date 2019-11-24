Servite (CA) tight end Jake Overman has had an interesting recruitment, but Oregon State has always been viewed as one of the favorites.

After picking up an offer from the Beavs in December of 2018, Overman didn't waste much time getting to Corvallis as the first of three visits came in April. During that visit, his relationship with Oregon State coaches began to grow.

In June, Oregon State hosted Overman for his first official visit. The Servite standout thoroughly enjoyed his time, and many thought he was close to a commitment. One thing that may have slowed it down, however, was the commitment of Tommy Spencer, which actually happened while Overman was on campus.

Coach Smith and company made the best of what could have been an awkward decision by pulling Overman into the office, informing him that he was their guy, and letting him know that there would always be a spot for him in the class.

Before taking an official to Washington two weeks ago, Overman knew he had to check out Reser Stadium during a gameday, so he and his family made another trip to Corvallis to watch the Oregon State take on Utah.

Since then, Overman has found himself missing the comfortability and family-feel that overwhelms him when he is in Corvallis, and decided on Sunday that it is where he wants to attend college.

Overman broke down his commitment with BeaversEdge.