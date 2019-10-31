Alton Julian found himself at the College of San Mateo after not having a plethora of schools to choose from out of high school. After a year of junior college ball, Julian gained 11 scholarship offers from the likes of Oregon State, Texas A&M, Kansas, and Colorado where he would originally commit to on June 17th.

Julian seemed firmly committed to Colorado but began to develop a relationship with other Oregon State targets from the junior college ranks such as Nahshon Wright and Ronald Hardge III.

The three took an official visit to Corvallis on the weekend of October 12th, and Julian announced his decommitment from Colorado on the 16th.

Julian and Wright have constantly showed signs of a strong friendship ever since and if you are plugged into social media, you could likely see that the two are very interested in playing ball together at the next level.

As of today, Julian has made the move to Oregon State and all eyes have shifted to Wright.