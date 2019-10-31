COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: Alton Julian pledges to the Beavs
THE COMMITMENT
Alton Julian found himself at the College of San Mateo after not having a plethora of schools to choose from out of high school. After a year of junior college ball, Julian gained 11 scholarship offers from the likes of Oregon State, Texas A&M, Kansas, and Colorado where he would originally commit to on June 17th.
Julian seemed firmly committed to Colorado but began to develop a relationship with other Oregon State targets from the junior college ranks such as Nahshon Wright and Ronald Hardge III.
The three took an official visit to Corvallis on the weekend of October 12th, and Julian announced his decommitment from Colorado on the 16th.
Julian and Wright have constantly showed signs of a strong friendship ever since and if you are plugged into social media, you could likely see that the two are very interested in playing ball together at the next level.
As of today, Julian has made the move to Oregon State and all eyes have shifted to Wright.
THE IMPACT
Simply put, Julian fills a huge position of need for Oregon State.
While the Beavers have shown dramatic improvement in the front seven in year two of the Tim Tibesar era, the secondary play has still left something to be desired. While OSU isn’t void on talent on bodies in the secondary, there’s a lot of youth and unproven talent. Hence the Beavers’ desire to hit the JC ranks in search of several difference makers that can play right away.
While the Beavers will retain both of its starting corners in Isaiah Dunn and Nahshon Wright heading into next season, there’s no reason to think that Julian won’t be able to see the field right away.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder boasts superior speed and size for his position and is very impressive in his ability to be physical at the line of scrimmage vs opposing receivers on film.
With the Beavers knowing that they’re only several pieces away from having a really good defense in 2020, they have to feel extremely good about locking down Julian. Shoring up the secondary and adding more Pac-12 level talent and depth was among the most important items on the to-do list of Tibesar and Co. this recruiting cycle, and with Julian in the field, they’re well on their way to fielding a defense that boasts few weaknesses.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON JULIAN
