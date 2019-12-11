COMMITMENT ANALYSIS: What is Oregon State getting in Sione Lolohea?
THE COMMITMENT
Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card
After moving from Maui, Hawaii to Aquinas High School in California, Sione Lolohea ultimately saw his reasons for moving come to life.
After a season that turned the heads of many, Lolohea added offers from Boise State, Colorado, Utah State, UNLV and Oregon State.
The six-foot-three, 230-pound defensive end took visits to Boise State and Colorado before being invited to Corvallis for an official visit at Oregon State, where he says he was treated like a king.
Only a few weeks of weighing his options went by before Lolohea made the decision that Corvallis was the place for him, and he committed to the Beavers via twitter.
COMMITMENT 💯🔶◾️🔶 pic.twitter.com/kn6XCCZRyh— Sione Lolohea (@slo1ohea) December 10, 2019
THE IMPACT
While the Oregon State football team made numerous strides on the defensive side of the football in year two of the Tim Tibesar era in 2019, it was clear early and often that the Beavers still needed more bodies and horses on the defensive line in the coming seasons.
The Beavers took another big step forward this week in improving the future prospects of the defensive line as they landed a talented playmaker in defensive end Sione Lolohea. At 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, there's no question that he'll be able to add some weight to his frame and have the potential to have a real impact early in his OSU career.
The Beavers have made no qualms about finding defensive linemen that need a year or two of training and seasoning to grow into their frames and Lolohea fits that bill perfectly. Give this kid a couple of years in the Beavers' strength and conditioning program and we could see a game-changing edge-rusher beginning to emerge.
Lolohea joins Tavis Shippen and Alex Lemon as the other defensive line recruits in the 2020 class.
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON LOLOHEA
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news