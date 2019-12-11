Sign up for BeaversEdge.com today and get a FREE $75 Nike gift card

After moving from Maui, Hawaii to Aquinas High School in California, Sione Lolohea ultimately saw his reasons for moving come to life.

After a season that turned the heads of many, Lolohea added offers from Boise State, Colorado, Utah State, UNLV and Oregon State.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound defensive end took visits to Boise State and Colorado before being invited to Corvallis for an official visit at Oregon State, where he says he was treated like a king.

Only a few weeks of weighing his options went by before Lolohea made the decision that Corvallis was the place for him, and he committed to the Beavers via twitter.