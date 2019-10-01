Near the end of August, 2020 Rancho Cucamonga wide receiver Silas Bolden told BeaversEdge.com that he would likely be visiting Oregon State, Utah State, San Jose State and maybe Hawaii throughout the fall, but it only took one official to Corvallis for him to realize where he would spend the next four years.

Bolden speaks almost daily with head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson and running backs coach Michael Pitre, and their relationship has continued to grow since they offered him back in June.

In a previous interview with BeaversEdge, Bolden had this to say about Oregon State:

"Oregon State is a great place with a great family environment and an outstanding fan base," Bolden said. "It would be a good place to be. My favorite thing (about OSU) is how die hard the fans are."

Oregon State is no stranger to the Bolden family, as Silas' big brother Victor played for the Beavs from 2013-2016. Knowing he had a younger brother, the staff has kept tabs on Bolden and he will now be able to continue the family legacy.

