Commitment Analysis: Silas Bolden pledges to Oregon State
THE COMMITMENT
Near the end of August, 2020 Rancho Cucamonga wide receiver Silas Bolden told BeaversEdge.com that he would likely be visiting Oregon State, Utah State, San Jose State and maybe Hawaii throughout the fall, but it only took one official to Corvallis for him to realize where he would spend the next four years.
Bolden speaks almost daily with head coach Jonathan Smith, wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson and running backs coach Michael Pitre, and their relationship has continued to grow since they offered him back in June.
In a previous interview with BeaversEdge, Bolden had this to say about Oregon State:
"Oregon State is a great place with a great family environment and an outstanding fan base," Bolden said. "It would be a good place to be. My favorite thing (about OSU) is how die hard the fans are."
Oregon State is no stranger to the Bolden family, as Silas' big brother Victor played for the Beavs from 2013-2016. Knowing he had a younger brother, the staff has kept tabs on Bolden and he will now be able to continue the family legacy.
THE IMPACT
In more ways than one, securing the services of Silas Bolden is huge for Oregon State's 2020 class. With the Beavers already having Zeriah Beason and Trevor Pope as receivers coming in, adding a speedster like Bolden really helps round out the trio.
The name should sound familiar to Oregon State fans as Silas' older brother Victor was one of the top-receivers the Beavers have had in the last few seasons. With the Beavers losing senior receivers Aaron Short and Andre Bodden, there will be a need for an influx of new talent out wide and Bolden fits the bill perfectly.
Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren has consistently talked about getting players the ball in space where they can make plays, and Bolden's skillset is just that. Oregon State was Bolden's first Pac-12 offer and clearly, that due-diligence paid off as he's the newest member of the 2020 class.
With Bolden set to join a receiving corps that's headlined by Isaiah Hodgins, Kolby Taylor, Tyjon Lindsey, Trevon Bradford, Champ Flemings, Jesiah Irish, I'Shawn Stewart, and Anthony Gould heading into next season, the Beavers shouldn't miss a beat at receiver.
-Brenden Slaughter
RIVALS ANALYST ADAM GORNEY ON BOLDEN
