1. All of Oregon State's Offensive Commits Are Solid

Newbury Park (CA) QB Ben Gulbranson - Gulbranson was the second commitment of the 2020 class and has remained firm throughout the whole process. After a great home visit on December 11th, Gulbranson is excited and ready to enroll early.

Dallas (TX) WR Zeriah Beason - Shortly after Gulbranson's commitment in May came Zeriah Beason, who similarly has not wavered from his pledge since May. Beason has one of the more impressive offer sheets you will see and is set to move into Corvallis in January.

Gilbert (AZ) OL Cooper Darling - Oregon State picked up their first offensive lineman in May when Darling made a lifelong dream come true by committing to the Beavs. Since then, both Cooper and his father, Mike, have been active on social media by helping recruit other 2020 targets.

Roseville (CA) TE Tommy Spencer - Spencer has been all-Beaver since committing in August, visiting both unofficially for games and officially on December 8th to firm up his decision.

Tracy (CA) ATH Trevor Pope - People were caught a little off guard when Pope committed on August 1st, but have been pleased with his performances throughout his senior season and his overall commitment to Oregon State.

Walnut Creek (CA) RB Isaiah Newell - Newell has been a vocal recruiter on social media for the Beavs, and has the tangibles to be a great running back for the Beavs in the future. His commitment, which was never in question, was solidified after a visit with the staff on December 9th.

Rancho Cucamonga (CA) ATH Silas Bolden - Bolden is solid and ready to continue the family legacy at Oregon State. Bolden had a really solid senior season as well.

Anaheim (CA) TE Jake Overman - Overman's recruitment last a little longer than even he expected, but the Beavers always seemed to have a slight advantage. Overman has been firmly committed since November 24th and has been actively recruiting others via social media.

Mission Viejo (CA) QB Chance Nolan - One of Oregon State's most impressive commits in the 2020 class, Nolan is set to sign Wednesday and enroll early.

Tacoma (WA) OL Taliese Fuaga - Fuaga may not be as active on social media, but is firmly committed to Oregon State following an official visit on the weekend of December 7th.

2. All of Oregon State's Defensive Commits Are Solid

Tualatin (OR) LB John Miller - The first commit of the 2020 class, Miller was one of Trent Bray's in-state targets for several years as he steadily became one of the top playmakers for Tualatin.

San Jacinto (CA) DE Tavis Shippen - One of the defensive gems of the class, Shippen is going to be a big-time player for the Beavers. At 6-foot-6, 250 pounds, he's got the size to be a difference-maker right away. Keep an eye on this kid as he could really add another dynamic presence to Tim Tibesar's defense.

Keizer (OR) LB Junior Walling - The second native Oregonian in the class, Walling hails from Keizer and is the only legacy commit in the 2020 class. Keep an eye on Walling as he could be a candidate for early playing time as he's already boasting ideal size (6-foot-1 204) for an incoming freshman.

Mililani (HI) LB Shane Kady - Another one of perhaps the Beavers' hidden-gems on the defensive side of the ball, Kady boasts impressive size and playmaking ability from the outside 'backer spot.

San Diego (CA) DE Alex Lemon - If Lemon arrives in Corvallis, he'll be an instant difference-maker on the field. He's got potential and talent written all over him, but his commitment has been quietly loud over the past couple weeks. He's only real question mark in the group heading into tomorrow...

San Francisco (CA) DB Ron Hardge III - One of the Beavers' prized JUCO corners, Hardage III will be given the opportunity to earn playing time right away.

San Mateo (CA) DB Alton Julian - Like Hardage III, Julian will also have the opportunity to come in and play right away and is an early enrollee.

Kilgore (TX) S Johnathan Riley - With the Beavers losing Jalen Moore to graduation, there appears to be an opening for some backup playing time behind Akili Arnold and David Morris. Riley should push for those backup snaps right away.

San Bernardino (CA) DE Sione Lolohea - It's hard to say whether or not Lolohea will be able to crack the rotation right away, but given that the Beavers still need more depth up front, he'll have a good chance to showcase his talents right away.

3. The 2020 Class Filled Positions of Need

There were some gaping holes that needed to be filled in by the 2020 recruiting class, and the staff did a fantastic job of addressing those needs.

With uncertainty about depth looming after the 2019 season, the staff has a strong group of reinforcements coming in at positions where they needed it most.

Quarterback commits Ben Gulbranson and Chance Nolan will not only create depth in the QB room, but will also create an interesting battle throughout the spring, summer, and fall as both Gulbranson and Nolan are set to enroll early.

In the secondary, the Beavs have added three players with college experience in Ronald Hardge, Alton Julian and Johnathan Kilgore - and another target still remains in Rejzohn Wright.

Though the decommitment of Samuel Peacock hurt the class numbers, the Beavers were quick to add two big offensive linemen in Taliese Fuaga and grad transfer Korbin Sorensen, who joined Cooper Darling in the class.

After Isaiah Hodgins' announcement to declare for the NFL draft, the Beavs will be looking for a new playmaker at receiver and have three great options on the way in Zeriah Beason, Trevor Pope and Silas Bolden.

