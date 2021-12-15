Oregon State Beavers Football: National Signing Day Notebook

Quarterback

TRAVIS THROCKMORTON FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-2, 205-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Jim Benkert - Helped Simi Valley to a conference title as a senior and junior - Named First-Team All-Conference as a senior. Also named Offensive Player of the Year and earned the National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete Award - Passed for 1,562 yards (109-of-177 passing) and 13 touchdowns his senior season. Added four rushing touchdowns in leading Simi Valley to its first-ever 10-0 regular season - Canyon League MVP as a junior - Completed 79-of-125 passes in just five games as a junior, throwing for 12 touchdowns and rushing for two more - First-Team all-league and All-Ventura County as a sophomore. Also earned All-CIF Southern Section on offense - Passed for 2,015 yards (167-for-258) and 17 touchdowns as a sophomore. Added six rushing touchdowns - Born in Los Angeles Son of Kristine and Trent Throckmorton. Has one sister, Tori. Grandfather, Tim Throckmorton, competed in track and field at Indiana - On the Honor Roll from 2019-22• Intends to study business at Oregon State. Would like to go into real estate development after his playing career• Has worked to help feed the homeless - Chose Oregon State because “I love Corvallis, the OSU campus and especially the Beavers’ coaching staff. It’s a perfect fit.”

Running Back

DAMIEN MARTINEZ FILE UPDATED H/W - 5-foot-11, 220-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Two-year starter for head coach Micheal Odle - Two-time team captain. - All-state and all-district at running back. Earned District Offensive Player of the Year in addition to newcomer of the year during his high school career - 2021 District MVP - Landry Award Finalist in 2021; award given annually to the top player in North Texas - Carried the ball 207 times as a senior, totaling 1,712 yards. Ran for 26 touchdowns - Led Lewisville to an 11-2 record his senior season• As a junior, scored 31 touchdowns. Totaled 2,010 rushing yards on 232 carries. Helped Lewisville to a 7-4 mark - Ran for 619 yards and nine touchdowns on 93 carries as a sophomore. Helped lead Lewisville to a 9-3 record - Has also competed in track and field - Participated in the 100m as well as the 4x1 and 4x2 relays - Son of Samantha Martinez. Has one brother, Davean

Tight End

JACK VELLING FILE UPDATED H/W - No change - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Aaron Maul - Three-time all-league selection - Team captain - Made 57 receptions for 838 yards and four touchdowns in eight games as a senior - Finished with 26 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown his sophomore year - Also lettered three years in basketball - Son of Sara and Jerry Velling. Has one sister, Emma. Has one brother, Drew. Father, Jerry, played college basketball at Santa Clara. Uncle, Mike Velling, played college football at Air Force. Grandfather, Roy Velling, played college baseball at Gonzaga and Washington - In the Prep Ambassadors Club in high school. Also a part of the Athletic Leadership Council - Intends to study business at Oregon State - Chose Oregon State because “they believed in me from the start and I created a great relationship with the coaches. They always treated me right. I love what they are doing in Corvallis; the culture, the football, everything.”

Offensive Line

NATHAN ELU FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 295-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Patrick Walsh - Named the WCAL Offensive Lineman of the Year during his career - Two-year starter - Has also played on the defensive line• Also participated in track and field and rugby. Won a NorCal Division I championship in rugby as a freshman - Son of Kathleen and Roger Elu. Has one brother, Nicholas - On the honor roll at Junipero Serra High School - Intends to study psychology at Oregon State - Enjoys computers, golf, swimming and cooking in his spare time• Chose Oregon State because “it has great academics and a great football program. It also feels like home.”

LUKA VINCIC FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 275-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Tom Bainter - Two-time First-Team All-League selection - Team captain as both a senior and junior• KingCo Lineman of the Year as a senior - First-Team All-League selection as a junior in leading Bothell to a 4-0 record - Helped Bothell to a league title and state title game appearance as a sophomore - Earned all-league honorable mention honors his sophomore year and named team most improved player - Also lettered three years in track. Broke the freshman year record at Bothell for discus. Played first in shot and discus as a junior - Son of Dawn and Milan Vincic• Has one brother, Milan. Cousin, Branko Vincic, played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) - Chose Oregon State because “I felt as though Oregon State is the right fit for me. I love the family atmosphere surrounding the team and my relationship with the coaching staff.”

DYLAN LOPEZ FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-2, 293-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Played one season for IMG Academy after competing at Rancho Verde High School in Moreno Valley, Calif. Spent three years at the school - Letterwinner for head coach Pete Duffy at Rancho Verde - Helped IMG Academy to a 9-1 record in 2021. Competed for head coach Thomas Johnson - All-CIF selection | Press-Enterprise All-County - Earned multiple first-team all-league honors during his career - Paced Rancho Verde to a 13-1 record in 2018 and 11-1 mark in 2019 - Also played basketball and competed in track and field. Threw the shot put and discus - Born in Bellflower, Calif. - Son of Claudia and Leonard Lopez. Has two brothers, Luke and Chris. - On the National Honor Society and part of the Scholars Program in high school - Intends to study business administration and would like to go into commercial real estate after his playing career - Enjoys playing paintball and video games in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of the “great college football atmosphere, with a great fit to focus on football and academics. The program has that ‘family’ vibe - everyone is super close to one another.”

JACOB STRAND FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 255-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Jimmy Joyce - Team captain as a senior - Played on the offensive line, tight end and defensive end, starting for three seasons - Named the League Lineman of the Year during his career while also being named first-team all-league at both tight end and defensive end - Lettered four years in lacrosse and three years in basketball. Three-year starter in lacrosse and two-year starter at center in basketball - Son of Julie and Robert Strand. Has two sisters, Sierra and Samantha. Has two brothers, Tyler and Andrew - On the Honor Roll and is a National Honor Society member at Canby High School - Intends to study mechanical engineering at Oregon State - Has been a camp counselor for both football and basketball back in Canby. Also volunteers at his local food bank - Enjoys hiking, fishing, biking and camping in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because of “a truly stellar offensive line with a great coach. It has also been my favorite school since birth.”

Defensive Line

QUINCY WRIGHT FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-2, 306-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Reginald Samples - All-District twice during his career - Team captain - Recorded 60 tackles and six sacks as a senior - Totaled 45 tackles and four sacks as a junior - Finished with 20 tackles as a sophomore - Moved up to varsity during his freshman and totaled 25 tackles with two sacks• Also lettered in track and field. Placed fourth in district in shot put - Born in Dallas, Texas - Son of La’misha and Quincy Wright. Has one sister, Meyah. Has one brother, Charlston. - Cousin of NFL wide receiver AJ Green On the Honor Roll in high school - Intends to study engineering at Oregon State - Worked on a church remodel to help serve his community - Enjoys fishing and working out in his spare time - Chose Oregon State because “the program is great. I felt like I was family when I first visited.”

MATHIAS MALAKI-DONALDSON FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-5, 235-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Charles Collins - Named All-Ventura County as a senior - Totaled 48 tackles as a senior. Tallied eight sacks with 15 quarterback hurries. Added one fumble recovery. Posted 16 tackles for loss - Helped Oaks Christian to a title game appearance in the 2021 CIF-Southern Section Division 5 title game - Totaled 19 tackles in a Covid-19 shortened junior season - As a junior, also picked up five tackles for loss, one sack and five quarterback hurries

TAKARI HICKLE FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-4, 255-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Cary Nagel - Four-year varsity starter who has played fullback and offensive tackle in addition to the defensive line - Three-year captain - League Most Valuable Player as a senior - As a senior, totaled 54 total tackles - 40 solo - with 12 sacks. Also ran for 2,091 yards and 24 touchdowns - First-team all-league as a junior at both fullback and defensive end - First-team all-league his sophomore season at defensive end and on the offensive line• Named honorable mention all-league as a freshman - Also played basketball and soccer. Named second-team all-league in basketball - Born in Olympia, Wash. - Son of Tawni Hickle and Orlando Burras. Has three sisters: Taleeya, Tanaeya and Treasure. Has three brothers: Tramaine, Tarique and Tavaris. - Intends to study zoology at Oregon State and would like to be a veterinarian after his playing days - Enjoys riding horses in his spare time - Has volunteered at the Tenino Food Bank - Chose Oregon State because “I really like the coaches and the program they are building there.”

Linebacker

MELVIN JORDAN FILE UPDATED H/W - 5-foot-11, 215-pounds - Rated four stars by Rivals - Ranked the No. 9 inside linebacker nationally by Rivals.com - Letterwinner for head coach Chris Harvey - Transferred to Clearwater Central Catholic from Calvary Christian after his junior year - Posted 51 tackles and 3.5 sacks as a junior. Helped lead the team to a 7-2 mark and 3A state playoff appearance - Made 29 tackles with two interceptions at IMG Academy as a sophomore - Played at Clearwater Central Catholic as a freshman and made 74 tackles with three sacks and two forced fumbles. Also ran for 142 yards on offense - Son of Donishu Morgan and Melvin Jordan III. Has two sisters, Malajia and Morgan. Has one brother, Makkah. Brother, Makkah, plays football at Georgia State. - An Honor Roll student in high school - Intends to study health sciences at Oregon State. Would like to be a physician assistant after his playing career - Chose Oregon State because “it is the best place to focus on football and school.”

KORD SHAW FILE UPDATED H/W - No change - Letterwinner for head coach Jantz Afuvai - Team captain during his career at Bonneville High School - First-Team All-Region three times - Named Special Teams Region Most Valuable Player as both a senior and junior - Recorded 45 tackles as a senior, adding two sacks with two interceptions and one pass deflection. Also returned seven kickoffs for 112 yards, including one 99-yard return - Helped Bonneville to its first regional championship since 2002 as a junior. That season, totaled 49 tackles with six touchdown receptions, five rushing scores and a kickoff return for touchdown - Also competed in track and lacrosse for Bonneville - Son of Stephanie and Dustin Shaw• Has one sister, Mallory. Has one brother, Hayden - Intends to study criminology at Oregon State - Enjoys skiing and riding dirt bikes in his spare time• Chose Oregon State because “it is the best option for me.”

Defensive Back

RYAN COOPER FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot, 190-pounds - Two-year starter at the College of San Mateo in California - All-league selection during his junior college career - Totaled 26 tackles in his second year at San Mateo. Finished with three interceptions and one tackle for loss. Also had seven pass breakups - Letterwinner for Paul Rosa at Wilcox High School - Three-year starter at wide receiver and defensive back - All-County during his high school career. Also named league defensive player of the year and selected First-Team All-CCS - Recorded 45 tackles as a senior, adding two interceptions - Finished with 23 tackles his junior season, picking up one interception - Born in Palo Alto, Calif. - Son of Lakeasha Pickrom and Ryan Cooper Sr. Has one brother, Riyon. Cousin of Nahshon Wright, Rejzohn Wright, Alton Julian, and Skyler Thomas - Chose Oregon State because “I felt comfortable there and it’s family oriented.”

SAM MASON FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot, 185-pounds - Rated three stars by Rivals - Letterwinner for head coach Dominic Farrar - Three-year starter at both wide receiver and defensive back - Team captain - All-conference first team at both wide receiver and defensive back - Also lettered in basketball and has been selected as defensive player of the year - Born in San Dimas, Calif. - Son of Debbie and Sam Mason Sr. Has two sisters, Destinee and Julia. Father, Sam, played football at Michigan. - Intends to study business at Oregon State. Would like to go into entrepreneurship after his playing career - Chose Oregon State because “I really felt the family vibe and I like the coaching staff. I know I will thrive in Corvallis.”

CARLOS MACK FILE UPDATED H/W - 6-foot-1, 175-pounds - Letterwinner for head coach Rich Hammond - Played one season for Clovis High School after transferring from Edison High School in Fresno, Calif. - Caught 19 passes as a senior, totaling 266 yards and two touchdowns. Also ran for 44 yards on two carries, scoring once - Named all-state as a junior - Also received all-state honors as a sophomore after collecting 64 tackles, three sacks, an interception and fumble recovery - Team captain during his career• Born in Los Angeles, Calif. - Son of Melissa Cantu and Carlos Mack Sr. Has one sister, Lyric. Father, Carlos, played football for Fresno State - Intends to study engineering at Oregon State. Would like to go into electrical engineering after his playing career - On the Honor Roll in high school - Chose Oregon State because “they made me feel like family and I feel like it is the place for me to succeed.”