CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball is one of 16 programs that will host an NCAA Regional, it was announced on Sunday.The 2024 Corvallis Regional will get underway Friday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

The entire 64-team field will be announced Monday at 9 a.m. PT on ESPN2.The Beavers earned the regional hosting opportunity after finishing the regular season with a 42-14 record, with a 19-10 mark in Pac-12 Conference play.

Oregon State comes into the regional with a 24-2 record at home.Oregon State is hosting a regional for the 12th time, and 10th since 2005. OSU is 27-7 (.794) in NCAA Regional games at home.

The hosting opportunity is the second during Mitch Canham’s tenure as the Pat Casey Head Baseball Coach at Oregon State. He guided the Beavers to a 3-1 mark in 2022, defeating New Mexico State, San Diego and Vanderbilt en route to a berth in the Corvallis Super Regional.