Oregon State Baseball Ranked Seventh By D1Baseball To Open 2025

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open the 2025 season ranked seventh per D1Baseball.com, which released its preseason top 25 on Monday.

It’s the second preseason ranking for the Beavers, who also find themselves at No. 10 per Perfect Game, which released its top 25 last week.

The Beavers finished the 2024 season with a 45-16 record, advancing to the program’s ninth NCAA Super Regional. OSU was ranked in the top 10 in every one of D1’s top-25 rankings last season, ending the year at No. 10.

It marked the fourth time the Beavers ended the season ranked in Mitch Canham’s tenure, and the second in the top-10.

Oregon State opens the 2025 season on Friday, Feb. 14 against Xavier in Surprise, Ariz.

OSU Athletics