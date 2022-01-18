Oregon State Baseball Ranked 18th By D1Baseball.com

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will open the 2022 season ranked 18th in the country per D1Baseball.com, which released its preseason top 25 on Tuesday.

The Beavers are one of three teams from the Pac-12 Conference in the top-25 rankings.

Oregon State is coming off a 37-24 campaign in 2021, and advanced to the Regional Final of the Fort Worth Regional. The Beavers are buoyed by the return of preseason All-American Cooper Hjerpe, who finished fourth in the Pac-12 with 98 strikeouts last season. Jake Pfennigs returned after a 5-0 year, while Will Frisch was a Freshman All-American after going 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA a year ago.

Jacob Melton returns to the lineup after batting .404 with six home runs, 25 RBI and eight stolen bases in just 32 games. Wade Meckler roamed the outfield and hit .303, while Justin Boyd came on late to post a .301 average. Garret Forrester had a successful freshman season with a .299 batting average and seven home runs, his last coming on a walkoff to defeat Dallas Baptist in Fort Worth.

OSU will take on four teams in the top-25, including three at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. No. 6 Stanford visits April 1-3. No. 20 UC Irvine comes to Corvallis March 4-6, while the Beavers also host Long Beach State April 14-16. Oregon State visits No. 15 Arizona May 13-15 in Tucson.

Oregon State opens the 2022 season Feb. 18 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.

