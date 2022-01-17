PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Ferndale (WA) offensive lineman Landen Hatchett is one of the top rated prospects in the state of Washington, and one of the most highly recruited centers in the 2023 class.

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect currently holds 10 offers and is being actively recruited by the likes of Michigan, Oklahoma, Miami, Oregon State, Oregon, Washington, and more.

Hatchett took a visit to Oregon State last season for the Washington game, and came away really impressed and surprised not only by the team, but also by the environment that the fans helped create. His relationship with Coach Michalczik has continued to progress since then, and Coach M could be paying a visit to his school in the near future.

BeaversEdge has the latest information on his growing relationship with Oregon State, other schools he is hearing a lot from, his future visit plans, and more.

MORE: In-State Target Talks Recruitment | Oregon State showing interest in 2022 PG | Early 2023 Class Rankings | WBB: Beavers Fall To Arizona