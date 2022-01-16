PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Albany (OR) athlete Demarcus Houston was one of the first 2023 targets identified for Oregon State.

The Beavers were the first to offer the 6-foot-2, 185-pound wide receiver/corner back in February of 2021, and other schools like Washington, Utah, UCLA, Notre Dame, and others have shown interest.

Things have not gone as fast as Houston expected, but his focus remains on improving and allowing his game to turn heads throughout the next year.

"Everything is going good, my recruitment has been good but has been a little slow. I am just focusing on getting better and letting the rest come," said Houston.

