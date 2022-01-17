Oregon State WBB: Beavers Beat Buffs in Overtime

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Ellie Mack tied the game late in regulation and Talia von Oelhoffen hit the game-winner in the closing seconds of overtime, as the Oregon State women’s basketball team took down No. 22 Colorado 69-66 Monday afternoon at Gill Coliseum.

“That game was fun – it was what we all sign up for,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I’m just so proud of our team for finding a way. In this conference that’s what it is, night after night. Different people stepped up, different people had big performances. It was so much fun to work with this group today, as we continue to evolve as a very good basketball team. Colorado is a very good team, and they played at a really high level in the fourth quarter – and you have to give them a lot of credit. Overall I loved the performance of this team.”

Mack finished a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor to end the afternoon with 16 points and seven rebounds. She also finished 4-for-4 from beyond the arc. Von Oelhoffen ended her day with 17 points and three blocks.

Taya Corosdale had nine points, five rebounds, three steals and a pair of blocks, while Kennedy Brown came up with six points, four rebounds and three assists. Jelena Mitrovic had five points, six rebounds and three blocks, and knocked down her first collegiate 3-pointer, a vital basket late in regulation.

Oregon State shot 45.5 percent from the floor, and held Colorado to 36.9 percent shooting as the Beavers handed the Buffaloes their second loss of the season.

Back-to-back buckets put the Beavers in front 7-6 at the game’s first media timeout. The two sides traded punches through most of the first quarter, with the Beavers ending the frame in front 14-13.

Neither team was able to create much separation in the second period. Ellie Mack knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send Oregon State to the locker room up 27-25.

Mack scored 11 points in the opening period, knocking down all four of her field-goal attempts.

The contest remained close during the third, as neither team was able to create an advantage of more the four points, as OSU went to the closing period up 47-44.

Back-to-back triples from Corosdale and Mitrovic put the Beavers in front with under two minutes to play. Colorado took a late lead, but Mack converted with 7.7 seconds on the clock to level the score at 64 and the teams headed to overtime.

Von Oelhoffen drained a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in overtime to lock down the win for the Beavers.

The Beavers will hit the road this weekend for a game against Washington State Friday.

NOTES

Oregon State improved to 185-51 since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- The victory was the Beavers’ first win over a ranked opponent this season

- Oregon State extends its winning streak over Colorado to11-straight.

- Monday’s game was originally scheduled for Dec. 31, but was postponed to Monday due to COVID-19 issues within the Buffalo program.

- The Beavers move to 99-16 at Gill Coliseum since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- Oregon State handed Colorado its second loss of the season.

- The Beavers blocked 12 shots in the contest, one short of a season-high.

Individual Notes

- Mack went 4-for-4 from 3-point range and 6-for-6 overall from the floor.

- Mack finished with 16 points, the highest total in her tenure with the Beavers.

- Jelena Mitrovic converted her first collegiate 3-pointer.

- Taya Corosdale played 42 minutes, marking the second time in her career she has played over 40 minutes in a game.

OSU Athletics