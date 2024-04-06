PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State posted 15 hits, including three home runs, and held off multiple Arizona State rallies en route to a 13-8 victory over the Sun Devils Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Travis Bazzana, Wilson Weber and Jacob Krieg went deep for the Beavers, who improved to 24-4 this season and 6-3 in Pac-12 Conference play with the win.

Bazzana led off the Beavers’ half of the first with his sixth leadoff home run of the season and 17th overall. He also tied Joe Gerber and Andy Jarvis for the program’s all-time lead with 34.

Weber followed that with his first home run of the season in the second, a shot off the batter’s eye in center field that pushed OSU’s lead to 2-0.

Krieg, meanwhile, hit his sixth of the year in the sixth.

The Beavers, after jumping out to a 5-0 lead, saw ASU (15-15, 6-7) push three on the board in the fourth. OSU pushed back to a four-run lead when Krieg doubled in the bottom half of the fourth, but the Sun Devils moved to within two in the fifth, and one in the sixth when Brandon Compton homered.

The Sun Devils scored just two runs the rest of the way while OSU plated three in bthe sixth, one more in the seventh when Elijah Hainline singled and then two in the eighth when Mason Guerra reached on a bloop double.

Hainline led OSU with three hits, while Bazzana, Guerra, Krieg, Weber and Dallas Macias all had two.

Nelson Keljo worked 1 2/3 innings for his first win of the season. He allowed three hits and a run in 1 2/3 innings. Bridger Holmes earned the save, his fifth of the year, after allowing a hit, an unearned run and two walks in 2 1/3 inning.

Bradyn Barnes took the loss for ASU, dropping to 0-1 after allowing a hit and a run in 1/3 of an inning in a start.

Next Up

Oregon State and Arizona State continue the three-game series Saturday with a 1:35 p.m. PT first pitch at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. The game will air live via the Beaver Sports Radio Network and an OSU live stream, with the direct link available at osubeavers.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Bazzana has now reached base safely in every game this season.

- Bazzana’s first-inning home run marked his sixth leadoff long ball of the season.

- Bazzana was intentionally walked for the fourth time this season in the eighth inning. He’s now drawn 35 walks this season and 139 for his career.

- He also stole two bases, giving him 58 for his career. He’s two shy of equaling Jacoby Ellsbury (2003-05) for second in a career at OSU.

- OSU improved to 14-0 at home this season and has won 17 consecutive games at Goss Stadium, the third-longest active streak in the nation.

- The three home runs gave Oregon State 55 on the year.

- Guerra recorded his 13th multiple-hit effort of the season and 11th multi-RBI day.

- OSU was 5-for-16 with runners in scoring position but 0-for-5 with the bases loaded.

- The Beavers tallied 10 or more runs for the 14th time in 28 games this season.

- Oregon State also recorded double-digit hits for the 18th time this year.

- Bridger Holmes has now inherited 14 runners this season with just three scoring.

- OSU’s bullpen is now 15-3 on the year with an 8-0 record at home.

