Preview: Oregon State Baseball Set To Host Arizona State
With the No. 5 Oregon State baseball team (21-2, 5-1 Pac-12) returning to Goss Stadium for a three-game series with Arizona State BeaversEdge previews the matchup!
WHO, WHAT, WHEN, WHERE
Arizona State (15-14, 6-6 Pac-12) vs Oregon State (23-4, 5-3)
Goss Stadium at Coleman Field - Corvallis, Ore.
Friday 5:35 p.m. RHP Aiden May (1-0, 2.76) vs. LHP Bradyn Barnes or RHP Matt Tieding
Saturday 1:35 p.m. RHP Jacob Kmatz (3-1, 3.37) vs. LHP Connor Markl (2-1, 3.86)
Sunday 12:05 p.m. RHP Eric Segura (5-0, 3.50) vs. TBA
TV - OSUBeavers.com Live Stream
Radio - Beaver Sports Radio Network
OSU Quick Hits
Oregon State has won the last four series at home versus the Sun Devils dating back to 2016. The Beavers have taken seven of the last eight.
- OSU is 17-7 at home versus ASU since 2009.
- The Beavers equaled their season high with 17 hits in Tuesday's win versus Gonzaga, which included seven for extra bases. OSU recorded two triples in the same game for the first time this season.
- OSU has a Pac-12-best 126 extra-base hits this season, nine more than Arizona State's 117. Individually, Travis Bazzana leads the league with 25 extra-base hit.
- Aiden May, Friday's probable starter, is making his third career appearance at Goss Stadium. He has scattered nine hits and two runs with four walks and 14 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings in Corvallis.
- OSU's 16 straight wins at home is the third-longest active streak in the nation.
- Bazzana has 33 career home runs, one shy of tying Joe Gerber (1997-2000) and Andy Jarvis (2000-03) for most in program history. He has 16 this season, five shy of Jim Wilson's record 21 in 1982.
- OSU's 52 team home runs rank 18th nationally, and are six shy of USC Upstate and Texas, who are tied for 10th.
- The Beavers are also third nationally with a .446 on-base percentage.
- Bazzana carries a 10-game hit streak into Friday's opener, and is 20-for-38 (.526) with 19 runs scored, 21 RBI, 14 walks, three doubles and 10 home runs during it.
- OSU is batting .337 over 13 home dates this season, collecting 36 doubles, eight triples and 20 home runs to total 64 extra-base hits, an average of 4.92 per game.
- The Beavers' pitching staff has a 3.71 at home, with a 1.13 WHIP while totaling 122 strikeouts.
- Bazzana needs one hit for 212 in his career, which would equal Kavin Keyes (2011-14) for eighth at Oregon State.
Arizona State Quick Hits
- 1. Isiaah Jackson is 25th among all outfielders in runs saved from converting fly balls into outs this season at 3.19.
2. The Sun Devils are 7th in the country in doubles (74) and 12th in doubles per game (2.55), leading the Pac-12 in both.
3. ASU has three wins when trailing after eight innings this year, tied for the most since the 2006 team had five.
4. While ASU's overall team ERA is a bit unsightly, its SIERA (which takes much more into account) of 3.93 is third in the Pac-12 and in the Top-75 nationally.
5. Cal entered last weekend Top-60 in ERA (4.66) and Top-50 in K/9 (10.9). Against ASU, it had a 10.12 ERA while striking out just 16 (5.3 per game).
6. This season, ASU has posted 24 innings with three or more runs scored with 16 different innings where the team has scored four or more.
7. The Sun Devils have trailed at some point in 30 of the team's last 36 victories dating back to the 2023 campaign.
8. Despite having just one fewer strikeout than he had all last season (16), Ryan Campos still has the third-best K: BB ratio in the Pac-12 at 0.70.
9. The Sun Devils have struck out double-digit batters in 16 of 29 games. ASU didn't reach 16 such games until over 40 game into the year last season.
10. Nick McLain has had a monster seven-game stretch, batting 14-of-32 (.438) with 8 extra-base hits, slugging .906, leading the team with 16 RBIs.
Mitch Canham, Laif Palmer, & Brady Kasper Meet The Media
Beavers In The Rankings
|Organization
|Rank
|
D1Baseball.com
|
5th
|
Baseball America
|
9th
|
Perfect Game
|
4th
|
NCBWA
|
5th
|
USA Today
|
5th
Pac-12 Standings
