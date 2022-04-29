Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Fall To Utah In Opener

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Cooper Hjerpe retired the first 18 batters he faced but Utah managed to score two in the seventh as No. 2 Oregon State dropped a 2-1 decision to the Utes Friday at Smith’s Ballpark.

Hjerpe struck out nine in seven innings, scattering three hits and two runs. He was, however, saddled with the loss after Utah scored on a double by Landon Frei and single by Jayden Kiernan in the seventh.

Hjerpe is now 8-1 on the year.

Matthew Sox picked up the win for Utah (25-15-1 overall, 10-9 Pac-12 Conference) after limiting the Beavers to one run on six hits in seven innings. He is 4-2 this season.

Oregon State (32-9, 13-6) scored its lone run of the game in the sixth. Justin Boyd tripled to open the inning, and scored when Garret Forrester hit a sacrifice fly to center. Forrester led the Beavers with two hits on the day, extending his hit streak to nine games.

Oregon State and Utah continue their three-game series Saturday at 10 a.m. PT (11 a.m. in Utah). The game will air live on the Pac-12 Networks.

- Garret Forrester singled in the second for the game’s first hit. In doing so, he extended his season-long hit streak to nine games.

- Wade Meckler has now reached base safely in all 41 games this season.

