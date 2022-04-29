BeaversEdge End of April Recruiting Mailbag + Nuggets

It certainly has been a slower start for the Beavers but no, I would not be worried. In the Pac-12, most schools are off to a quieter start, Colorado leads the conference with 10 commitments but the next closest program in USC with 5, Arizona has 4, Washington State and Stanford have three while the Beavers are tied with Washington, Utah, and Oregon with a pair of commitments. Finally, Arizona State, UCLA, and Cal all have a single commitment.

So no, I would not be worried. If they still have two come football season, then you can begin to worry.