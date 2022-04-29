BeaversEdge End of April Recruiting Mailbag + Nuggets
PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
MORE: OSU Baseball By The Numbers | MBB: Beavers Add Georgia Transfer
Happy Friday everyone, hope everyone's week went well as well as your months of April. This year is flying by and we're about to end my favorite portion of the recruiting calendar in the weeks and months ahead. Today, we present our end of the mail mailbag as well as a few quick nugget items as we end the month on an overall quiet week.
MAILBAG: Should we be concerned we have but two verbal football commits so far? How many do other Pac 12 schools have? - MKSman
It certainly has been a slower start for the Beavers but no, I would not be worried. In the Pac-12, most schools are off to a quieter start, Colorado leads the conference with 10 commitments but the next closest program in USC with 5, Arizona has 4, Washington State and Stanford have three while the Beavers are tied with Washington, Utah, and Oregon with a pair of commitments. Finally, Arizona State, UCLA, and Cal all have a single commitment.
So no, I would not be worried. If they still have two come football season, then you can begin to worry.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news