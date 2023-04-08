PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

EUGENE, Ore. – Trent Sellers struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings but Oregon State dropped a 2-0 decision to Oregon Friday night at PK Park.

The game was the first of three between the Beavers in The Rivalry Series, presented by Safeway-Albertsons, PacificSource Health Plans, Your Local Toyota Dealers and First Interstate Bank.

Oregon (20-7 overall, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference) scored its only runs of the game in the fifth, first on a single by Colby Shade and then on a Sabin Ceballos double. Both runs were credited to Sellers, who took the loss and dropped to 4-3 on the year. He scattered five hits with two walks in his eighth start of the season.

The OSU (18-11, 5-8) offense was held in check by Oregon starter Jace Stoffal, who exited after having gone seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three walks and nine strikeouts. He earned the win to improve to 4-2 on the year.

Mason Guerra picked up the Beavers’ first hit of the game on a single up the middle in the seventh. Dallas Macias also doubled in the eighth to lead off the inning.

Sellers was backed by Ben Ferrer and Aiden Jimenez. The two OSU relievers combined to allow two hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three.

Game two of the series with the Ducks is slated for 3 p.m. PT Saturday at PK Park.

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Micah McDowell made his first start since March 25 against California.

- Macias’ eighth-inning double marked the first of his career and second extra-base hit of the season.

- The Beavers were shut out for the first time since April 1, 2022 against Stanford.

- Sellers has struck out 28 batters over his last 15 2/3 innings, a three-game stretch.

- The loss snapped Oregon State’s five-game win streak in the series.

- Due to Thursday’s rainout, Sunday’s game will no longer be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. The game will instead be live streamed by Oregon. The link can be found on osubeavers.com.

