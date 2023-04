PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

The Oregon State football team will be hosting a large group of visitors this weekend! BeaversEdge has the complete list below...

MORE: Day 7 Practice Nuggets | Spring Football Day 7 Interviews | Oregon State makes cut for DE Anelu Lafaele | Preview: OSU Set To Face Oregon | Glenn Taylor Enters Portal | OSU To Host Top ATH | DJ Uiagalelei's Journey To Oregon State