With the Oregon State baseball team (18-10, 5-7 Pac-12) set to face Oregon (17-6, 4-2) at PK Park for a three-game series starting on Thursday, BeaversEdge.com previews the matchup!

- The Beavers and Ducks are meeting for the 362nd, 363rd and 364th times during the series. Oregon State leads it, 192-169, after going 5-0 last season.

- OSU is 42-23 (.646) against Oregon since the Ducks re-instated their program in 2009.

- The teams have combined for just 28 runs in the last five games in Eugene, an average of 5.6 per. OSU owns the only shutout over that stretch, a 2-0 win last season.

- Oregon State did not play a midweek game this week for the first time in four weeks. OSU is scheduled to play at least one game on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday every week through the rest of the regular season.

- The Beavers are in the midst of their longest road trip of the year, at seven games. OSU opened the trip with a 3-1 record in Seattle last week.

- Travis Bazzana carries a five-game hit streak into the opener. He is 10-for-20 with a double, triple, two home runs and seven RBI during it.

- Bazzana has hit safely in 21 of his 28 OSU's games this season. He has reached base by walk in three of the seven hitless appearances.

- Garret Forrester is tied for the Pac-12 lead with 27 walks this season. He has 124 for his career, second in the OSU record books, trailing only Adley Rutschman's 156 (2017-19).

- True freshmen Aiden Jimenez and AJ Hutcheson have combined to inherit 32 runners this season. Just seven (21.8 percent) have scored.

- The Beavers are averaging 3.13 strikeouts per walk issued away from home this season. OSU has struck out 138 in 129 innings while issuing 44 walks.

- OSU's starters are averaging 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings this season.

- Sunday's loss was just the 14th time under Mitch Canham OSU has lost by five or more runs. Oregon State has 48 wins by five or more during Canham's tenure.