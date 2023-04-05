PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Oregon State forward Glenn Taylor Jr. has entered the transfer portal as the sophomore announced his decision on Tuesday evening...

"My experience at OSU has been such a blessing. I am so thankful for the amazing two years here. It has allowed me to develop myself, not only as an athlete, but also as an individual. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to be part of such a great program. I want to give the utmost praise to the man above for this journey.

I would like to give a special thanks to coach Wayne Tinkle, and the entire coaching staff for trusting in me, giving me the confidence to lead a team early in my college career. To my teammates, I appreciate the brotherhood and support you guys braced. Plenty of memories and bonds that would never be forgotten.

After careful consideration, and reflection with my family, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to further develop my skills. I want to again sincerely thank everyone in the OSU community for welcoming me with open arms and making me feel at home! Thank you Beaver Nation," Taylor posted on Tuesday evening...

The decision is a reversal of Taylor's thoughts after the conclusion of the season at the Pac-12 Tournament as he indicated that he was all-in on returning to Corvallis next season.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pounder is coming off a sophomore campaign that saw him emerge as the second-leading scorer per game at 11.6. He also averaged 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game in 32 games (16 starts) and shot 43% from the floor, 31% from three, and 80% from the charity stripe.

In his freshman season in 2021-22, Taylor averaged 6.9 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 48% from the floor, 28% from three, and 78% from the line...

Taylor will have two seasons of eligibility at his next stop...