Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Cruise Past WSU 15-1

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Fueled by a nine run fourth inning and six Wilson Weber RBI, Oregon State took game took the first of a two game series against Washington State, defeating the Cougars 15-1 at Goss Stadium.

Weber broke things open in the second inning with a double to right field, scoring on a sacrifice fly soon after, before a three-run homer in the fourth and two-run single in the fifth inning. He finished the game 3-3 with a walk, two extra base hits and six RBI, which set a new career high.

That three-run homer came in the midst of a nine run fourth inning for the Beavers, which is a new season high for a single inning. Led off by a trio of walks, Trent Caraway singled through the left side before an Aiva Arquette double to left center scored two. A Tyce Peterson grounder scored Caraway and Dallas Macias hit a two-run double off the wall in left to setup Weber’s homer.

Peterson, who started at first base, finished the game with a walk and two RBI while Arquette went 2-2 with a walk, double, triple, two RBI and one stolen base.

The Beavers added four more in the fifth before WSU scored its lone run of the game on a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Kellan Oakes started on the mound and went five innings, allowing three hits and walking one while striking out three across 19 batters faced. James DeCremer struck out one in 1.2 innings of relief before the duo of Zach Kmatz and Adam Haight shut the door with 2.1 innings of shutout baseball.

Oregon State and Washington State will play one more at Goss Stadium, slated for 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

