Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings

Pac-12 Rankings - 6th Overall

Oregon State finds itself in a very solid position within the Pac-12 for the class of 2022, currently ranking higher than several major conference powers. With 855 points overall, the Beavers have significantly higher marks than Washington (704), Cal (690), Utah (668), USC (662), Washington State (630), and Arizona State (360). For the Beavers to be sixth overall and third in the north in total rank says a lot about how quickly Smith and his program have been able to make inroads within the conference. If the sixth-place finish holds, it would easily be Smith's best-mark in conference recruiting since he arrived as the Beavers finished no higher than ninth (2020) during his tenure. That shows that OSU's message is resonating in a big way on the recruiting trail, particularly within the conference, and with more potential success to follow, they're sitting in a good spot. This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.

National Ranking - 55th Overall

In terms of where the Oregon State's 2023 class ranks nationally, the Beavers come in at No. 55, currently tied with Boise State with 855 total points. With the team ranking near the middle of the pack in conference recruiting rankings, that's where the Beavers find themselves nationally as well. With OSU's 2021 class not being big enough be to ranked, the 55th spot is the highest OSU has been since signing the 52nd-best class back in '19.

