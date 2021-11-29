Where Oregon State's 2022 Class Stands In National, Pac-12 Rankings
NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21
With just a little over two weeks until National Letter Of Intent Day (Dec. 15th), BeaversEdge.com takes a look at where the Oregon State's 2022 recruiting class ranks nationally and in the Pac-12...
MORE: Following The Future: Playoff Week 2 | Snap Counts vs Oregon | Recruits React To Jonathan Smith's Extension
Pac-12 Rankings - 6th Overall
Oregon State finds itself in a very solid position within the Pac-12 for the class of 2022, currently ranking higher than several major conference powers. With 855 points overall, the Beavers have significantly higher marks than Washington (704), Cal (690), Utah (668), USC (662), Washington State (630), and Arizona State (360).
For the Beavers to be sixth overall and third in the north in total rank says a lot about how quickly Smith and his program have been able to make inroads within the conference.
If the sixth-place finish holds, it would easily be Smith's best-mark in conference recruiting since he arrived as the Beavers finished no higher than ninth (2020) during his tenure.
That shows that OSU's message is resonating in a big way on the recruiting trail, particularly within the conference, and with more potential success to follow, they're sitting in a good spot.
This is an updated look at recruiting rankings for the 2022 class, so if you need a refresher on how Rivals ranks classes and players, click here for the formula.
NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21
National Ranking - 55th Overall
In terms of where the Oregon State's 2023 class ranks nationally, the Beavers come in at No. 55, currently tied with Boise State with 855 total points.
With the team ranking near the middle of the pack in conference recruiting rankings, that's where the Beavers find themselves nationally as well.
With OSU's 2021 class not being big enough be to ranked, the 55th spot is the highest OSU has been since signing the 52nd-best class back in '19.
BONUS - Oregon State's 2023 Class Ranks
National Rank - 28th
Pac-12 Rank - 1st
While it's still extremely early in the process of 2023, you've got to like where Oregon State currently stands with just two commits.
Tight ends Cooper Jensen & Dorian Thomas have gotten the Beavers off to a strong start and with any luck, the momentum generated on the football field will continue to help build and cement a dynamic '23 class.
It has the potential to be one of Smith's best, if not the best during his tenure in Corvallis, we'll be keeping a keen eye over the next several months.
NEW USERS: GET AN ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION TO BEAVERSEDGE FOR JUST $20.21
----
• Talk about it inside The Dam Board
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS on APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US on FACEBOOK
• Follow us on Twitter: @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught & @JaredHalus
• Subscribe to our YouTube page.