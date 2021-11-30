Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap
With the 12th week of the NFL regular season in the books, BeaversEdge.com recaps how the Oregon State Beavers fared over the weekend...
Quarterback
Jake Luton (2017-19) - Miami Dolphins - Practice Squad
-> After being let go from Seattle's practice squad after Russell Wilson returned to full health, Luton was signed by the Miami Dolphins to be on their practice squad.
Sean Mannion (2010-14) - Minnesota Vikings - Practice Squad
-> After getting let go by the Seahawks, Mannion was reunited with his former team in the Minnesota Vikings as they signed him to their practice squad.
Running Back
Jermar Jefferson (2018-20) - Detroit Lions - Third String
-> After suffering an ankle injury against Pittsburgh several weeks ago, Jefferson was active in the Lions' 16-14 loss to Chicago. He saw action on offense, playing five total snaps and not recording any stats.
Ryan Nall (2014-17) - Chicago Bears - Third String
-> In Chicago's 16-14 win over Detroit, Nall saw action on two offensive snaps while also playing 14 snaps on special teams. He didn't record any statistics...
Artavis Pierce (2016-19) - Chicago Bears - Practice Squad
-> Pierce has reverted back to the Bears' practice squad.
Wide Receiver
Brandin Cooks (2011-13) - Houston Texans - First String
-> In Houston's 21-14 loss to New York, Cooks hauled in three of his five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. He averaged 15 yards per catch and had a long reception of 40 yards on the afternoon.
Isaiah Hodgins (2017-19) - Buffalo Bills - Practice Squad
-> Hodgins currently finds himself on the Bills' practice squad.
Tight End
Noah Togiai (2015-19) - Philadelphia Eagles - Practice Squad
-> Togiai was recently signed to the Eagles' practice squad... He returns to Philly where he signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 draft. After being cut by the Eagles before the start of the '20 season, he spent all of last year with the Indianapolis Colts.
Offensive Line
Isaac Seumalo (2011-15) - Philadelphia Eagles - IR
-> Seumalo suffered a season-ending foot injury against the Cowboys in week three. His injury required surgery and will look to return to full strength in anticipation of the 2022 campaign...
Blake Brandel (2015-19) - Minnesota Vikings - Second/Third String
-> In Minnesota's 34-26 loss to San Francisco, Brandel saw action at left tackle on offense and on special teams. He played five total snaps at left tackle and saw three snaps with the field goal unit.
Mike Remmers (2007-11) - Kansas City Chiefs - Injured Reserve
-> Remmers was inactive in the Chiefs' win over Dallas due to a minor knee injury suffered a couple of weeks ago. He's currently on short-term IR and could be eligible to return later in the year.
Josh Andrews (2009-14) - Atlanta Falcons - Practice Squad
-> Andrews was activated from IR in late October and currently finds himself on the Falcons' practice squad.
Sean Harlow (2013-16) - Arizona Cardinals - Second String
-> Harlow and the Cardinals were idle this week...
Defensive Line
Kyle Peko (2015) - Tennessee Titans - Second String
-> In Tennessee's 36-13 loss to New England, Peko saw action on four snaps and didn't record any statistics.
Linebackers
Hamilcar Rashed (2016-20) - New York Jets - Practice Squad
-> Rashed made his NFL debut in week 10, playing 16 snaps on defense and two on special teams. This last week against Houston, Rashed didn't see action as he returned to the practice squad.
Secondary
Steven Nelson (2013-2014) - Philadelphia Eagles - First String
-> In Philly's 40-29 win over New Orleans, Nelson started at one of the cornerback spots and played a total of 59 snaps. He finished fourth on defense in total tackles (six) and tallied one pass deflection.
Nahshon Wright (2019-20) - Dallas Cowboys - Second String
-> In Dallas' 36-33 loss to Las Vegas, Wright saw action on special teams, playing a total of 34 snaps.
Jordan Poyer (2009-12) - Buffalo Bills - First String
-> In Buffalo's 31-6 Thanksgiving Day win over New Orleans, Poyer started at free safety and played 52 total snaps. He recorded one interception, two tackles, and one pass deflection.
Isaiah Dunn (2017-20) - New York Jets - First/Second String
-> In New York's 21-14 win over Houston, Dunn recorded one tackle on defense while playing a total of 10 snaps. He also saw five snaps on special teams.
Punter
Johnny Hekker (2009-12) - Los Angeles Rams - First String
-> In Los Angeles' 36-28 loss to Green Bay, Hekker punted five times for a total of 205 yards. He averaged 41 yards per punt, landed one inside the '20, and had a long punt of 53 yards.
