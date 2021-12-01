Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Final Update
With the Oregon State football team (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) idle this week and awaiting its postseason destination, BeaversEdge.com gives you the final batch of bowl projections in advance of Sunday's bowl projections.
MORE: 11 Beavers Earn All-Pac 12 PFF Honors | NSD Player Preview: Four-Star LB Melvin Jordan | Beavers In The NFL: Week 12 Recap
Updated Pac-12 Standings
Pac-12 Bowl Selection Order
1. Rose Bowl vs Big Ten No. 1
2. Alamo Bowl vs Big 12 No. 2
------------------------------------
3. Las Vegas Bowl vs Big 10 No. 4
4. Holiday Bowl vs ACC
5. Sun Bowl vs ACC (Must Pick Best Available Team)
6. LA Bowl vs Mountain West No. 1 (Must Pick Best Available Team)
-> Assuming that the winner of Oregon/Utah goes to the Rose Bowl and the loser to the Alamo Bowl, that leaves three potential bowl games for Oregon State. The Las Vegas Bowl, Holiday Bowl, and LA Bowl are the three remaining destinations.
While UCLA, ASU, & WSU finished with better conference records than OSU that doesn't mean that the Beavers will automatically fall to the LA Bowl. The Vegas & Holiday bowl can choose a 5-4 conference team over a 6-3 conference team, while the Sun Bowl has to select one of the 6-3 teams.
That being said, it means that if the Vegas Bowl or Holiday bowl chooses not to select OSU that they'll be locked into the LA Bowl.
USA Today
Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
* Per our research, Oregon State won't end up in the Sun Bowl.
Bleacher Report
Projection: Sun Bowl vs North Carolina on Dec. 31st
* Per our research, Oregon State won't end up in the Sun Bowl.
CollegeFootballNews
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
Yahoo Sports
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
ActionNetwork (Brett McMurphy)
Projection: Sun Bowl vs Miami on Dec. 31st
* Per our research, Oregon State won't end up in the Sun Bowl.
San Jose Mercury News (Jon Wilner)
Projection: LA Bowl vs Mountain West on Dec. 18th
Athlon Sports
Projection: LA Bowl vs San Diego State on Dec. 18th
SportingNews
Projection: Las Vegas Bowl vs Purdue on Dec. 30th
----
