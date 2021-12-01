Oregon State Football Bowl Projections - Final Update

With the Oregon State football team (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) idle this week and awaiting its postseason destination, BeaversEdge.com gives you the final batch of bowl projections in advance of Sunday's bowl projections.

1. Rose Bowl vs Big Ten No. 1

2. Alamo Bowl vs Big 12 No. 2

------------------------------------

3. Las Vegas Bowl vs Big 10 No. 4

4. Holiday Bowl vs ACC

5. Sun Bowl vs ACC (Must Pick Best Available Team)

6. LA Bowl vs Mountain West No. 1 (Must Pick Best Available Team)

-> Assuming that the winner of Oregon/Utah goes to the Rose Bowl and the loser to the Alamo Bowl, that leaves three potential bowl games for Oregon State. The Las Vegas Bowl, Holiday Bowl, and LA Bowl are the three remaining destinations.

While UCLA, ASU, & WSU finished with better conference records than OSU that doesn't mean that the Beavers will automatically fall to the LA Bowl. The Vegas & Holiday bowl can choose a 5-4 conference team over a 6-3 conference team, while the Sun Bowl has to select one of the 6-3 teams.

That being said, it means that if the Vegas Bowl or Holiday bowl chooses not to select OSU that they'll be locked into the LA Bowl.