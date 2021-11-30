Oregon State Football: 11 Beavers Earn All-Pac 12 PFF Honors

With Oregon State having 11 players named to the PFF All-Pac 12 Conference teams, BeaversEdge gives you the complete rundown!

After a successful season that saw the Oregon State football team post an overall record of 7-5 (5-4 Pac-12) and return to the postseason for the first time since 2013, 11 Beavers earned All-Pac 12 PFF honors on Tuesday afternoon.

Quarterback Chance Nolan and wide receiver Trevon Bradford earned PFF First-Team All-Pac 12 honors for their efforts in 2021.

Nolan started 11 of 12 contests this season and finished with 2,414 yards passing and 19 touchdowns against nine interceptions. He completed 64% of his throws, added 355 rushing yards and three scores, had a QB rating of 150, and was 7-4 as the starting QB.

Bradford finished as the Beavers' leading receiver in his final campaign, hauling in 40 catches for 606 yards and five touchdowns. He emerged as Nolan's go-to receiver as the season progressed and had several big catches for the Beavers down the stretch. He also added 46 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Two made the All-Pac 12 Second-Team as safety Alton Julian and punter Luke Loecher were honored. Julian finished 10th in total tackles on defense (20) despite missing the final five games of the season due to a knee injury. Loecher didn't qualify to be one of the Pac-12's leaders because he didn't punt often enough, but his average of 47.71 would have ranked third in the conference.

Five Beavers were named to the All-Pac 12 second team as running back BJ Baylor, center Nathan Eldridge, right guard Nous Keobounnam, right tackle Brandon Kipper, and safety Kitan Oldapo were honored.

Baylor finished as the Pac-12 leader in total yards (1259), yards per game (105), and was tied for fourth in total touchdowns with 13. He was arguably the best running back in the conference over the year and was the focal point of the Beavers' offense.

Oladapo finished the year tied for third in tackles (63) and started 11 of the 12 contests. He also finished second on defense in pass deflections with seven on the year.

Eldridge, Keobounnam, & Kipper all didn't allow a sack in 2021...

In terms of the honorable mentions, two Beavers took home honors as receiver Tre'Shaun Harrison and left tackle Joshua Gray made the cut. Harrison was OSU's second-leading receiver in 2021 as he finished with 346 yards and three touchdowns. Gray allowed just one sack on the year...

Stay tuned in the coming days as we'll have the full PFF breakdown of how the Beavers graded out as a team and individually in 2021...