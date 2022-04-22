PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Recently, 2023 Fairfield (CA) athlete Leroy Bryant made a trip to Corvallis to take in the sights and sounds of the Oregon State football program and their spring practices. The visit also provided him the opportunity to learn more about the program as prior to his visit, he had an overall limited knowledge of what the program and university had to offer.

Following that visit, BeaversEdge caught up with Bryant to discuss where the Beavers stand in his recruitment going forward and where he is overall in his process.

