Oregon State Defensive Back Arnez Madison Enters Transfer Portal

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers Win In 10 vs UW | LeRoy Bryant Recaps OSU Visit | WBB: Beavers Land Arizona Transfer Guard | 2023 QB Futurecast | Preview: OSU Set To Host UW

Oregon State freshman defensive back Arnez Madison has officially entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pounder didn't play during the 2021 campaign after electing to enroll early before the start of spring practices last season.

Madison did see some reps with the first and second-team defense early in spring practices this year...