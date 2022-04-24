Oregon State Baseball: Beavers Sweep Huskies

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Wade Meckler’s seventh-inning double served as the game winner as No. 2 Oregon State swept Washington via a 7-1 win over the Huskies in front of 3,933 fans Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

Meckler, who hit four doubles in the series, sliced a 1-1 pitch from Washington reliever Stu Flesland iii to left, driving in a pair. Oregon State (31-8 overall, 13-5 Pac-12 Conference) scored four more in the eighth for insurance, and came away with its third consecutive sweep of Washington (16-21, 6-15).

With the win, the Beavers maintained their hold on first place in the Pac-12, 1 ½ games ahead of Arizona.

Ben Ferrer was sharp in 5 1/3 innings of relief, limiting Washington to just one hit while striking out five. He picked up his first win of the season.

Ferrer was followed by Ryan Brown, who shut the door on the Huskies with two scoreless innings for his fifth save of the season. Those two, along with starter Jake Pfennigs, combined for 12 strikeouts on the day.

Oregon State’s pitchers finished with 41 strikeouts in the three-game sweep.

Washington scored a solo run in the first, matched by the Beavers in the fourth on an RBI single by Gavin Logan. The teams dualed at 1-1 for a few innings before Meckler’s go-ahead double in the seventh.

OSU added four insurance runs in the eighth. Meckler walked with the bases loaded for his third RBI of the game, then watched as Travis Bazzana was hit by a pitch with the bases packed. Jacob Melton drove in the final two runs of the game on a bloop single to center.

Josh Emanuels took the loss for Washington, dropping to 1-2 this season. He allowed one run in 2 1/3 innings.

Next Up

Oregon State makes a trip to Eugene Tuesday for a non-conference matchup with Oregon at PK Park. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. PT.

Oregon State Notes

- Sunday’s game drew 3,933, the eighth-largest crowd in the Goss Stadium at Coleman Field era. It’s the fifth-largest in a regular season game.

- Meckler finished the series with four doubles and eight RBI. By doubling in the seventh Sunday, he has reached base safely in all 39 games this season.

- Oregon State held Washington to just 10 hits in the three games. Dating back to 2021, OSU has limited the Huskies to 18 hits in six games, an average of just three per.

OSU Athletics