COMMITTED: December 14th, 2018

The first member of the Beavers 2020 class, John Miller has stood firm in his commitment to Oregon State. The Tualatin (OR.) linebacker first drew interest in the Beavs in March of 2018, and would test the field for the rest of the year before pledging to head coach Jonathan Smith. As one of the top players in the state of Oregon, Miller was a good first pick up for the staff and laid a good foundation for what was to come.

COMMITTED: May 19th, 2019

The Newbury Park (CA.) quarterback was once committed to Cal, but reopened his recruitment in February of 2019. The Beavers would enter their name into his recruitment in late April, and would receive his commitment less than a month later. Ben Gulbranson has great size, good mobility, a solid arm, and good head on his shoulders, all the things necessary to be a steal for Oregon State.

COMMITTED: May 21st, 2019

Twenty offers is not something you will often come across, but is the reality when you are speaking of Dallas (TX.) wide receiver commit Zeriah Beason. Beason officially visited Oregon State with Ben Gulbranson in May, and made his commitment only a couple days after. The Beavers had to battle with at least two schools from every power five conference for his services, so Beason made an instant impact on the 2020 class and has proven to be one of the more vocal recruiters in the class so far.

COMMITTED: May 29th, 2019

Cooper Darling made his lifelong dream come true when he committed to Oregon State on May 29th. Growing up, Darling always supported the Beavers and told BeaversEdge that he always dreamed of one day wearing the orange jerseys. At 6'5", 300 pounds, Darling has the type of size that make most coaches dreams come true, too, and his commitment came over the likes of Arizona State, Idaho, and San Diego State.

COMMITTED: June 8th, 2019

Rated as a top defensive end in all of junior college, San Jacinto (CA.) DE Tavis Shippen's commitment to Oregon State was a big one. Shippen took an official visit to Corvallis on the weekend of June 7th, and would make his pledge official on the 8th. The Beavers beat out many schools such as Utah, Oregon, Arizona State, and Arizona for his pledge.

COMMITTED: June 13th, 2019

Oregon State stayed on Keizer (OR.) linebacker Junior Walling for a long time before earning his commitment. One of the top players in the state, Walling earned many offers from schools such as Utah, Army, Air Force, and Utah State. Walling's offer sheet also features Ivy League schools such as Yale and Cornell, speaking volumes about his character on and off the football field.

COMMITTED: June 21st, 2019

The first of two commitments on the 21st, Roseville (CA.) tight end Tommy Spencer made his pledge to Oregon State less than three weeks after picking up his offer. Despite another coming in from Fresno State shortly after, Spencer locked his recruitment down with a commitment to the Beavers. Spencer has good hands and a great frame for a power five tight end, and is one of the more underrated players in the class.

COMMITTED: June 21st, 2019

Mililani (HI.) linebacker Shane Kady made himself known after dominating and winning MVP at the Hawaii Ultimate Lineman challenge, receiving most of his offers shortly after. Kady set out to take his visits throughout the month of June, and stayed constantly on the go with trips to Army, Oregon State, UCLA, Fresno State, and Arizona. After evaluating his options, Kady shut his recruitment down when he became Oregon State's second commitment of the day on June 21st.

COMMITTED: June 23rd, 2019

San Diego (CA.) JUCO defensive end Alex Lemon has likely not seen the last of his offers, but committed to Oregon State after an eye-opening official visit on the weekend of June 21st. According to Lemon, the academic side of Oregon State helped the Beavers beat out top schools such as Oklahoma, Florida, Nebraska, and Oregon for his pledge. As one of the top JUCO linemen in the class, Lemon has all things necessary to dominate in the power five.

