Beavers land top running back target Isaiah Newell
The Oregon State coaching staff has spent most of their running back recruiting efforts for the class of 2020 on a single player, and that is Las Lomas High School playmaker Isaiah Newell.
On Thursday morning, the efforts paid off in a big way as Newell announced his commitment to the Beavers.
Newell has had his mind made up for quite some time, but wanted to wait until his father’s birthday to announce his decision. When it came down to it, there were many reasons why the Walnut Creek (CA) native chose Oregon State.
“I took an official to Oregon State and I really liked it,” Newell told BeaversEdge. “The environment they have there throughout the rebuild process makes you believe that it is going where it is supposed to be going. I really like the family atmosphere, the coaching staff, and the academic support they have there.”
Oregon state coaches, players, and 2020 commits have put a lot of effort into taking a unique approach to Newell and convincing him to join them.
“I talked to all of the coaches,” Newell said before listing a long group of people who approached him. “At my high school we just finished a rebuild where we went from 0-10, to 4-6, to 12-1 so they said that I can do that at the next level and help contribute.”
Over the course of his 10-game regular season as a junior, Newell racked up 2,166 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns for Las Lomas. At six-foot-two, 220-pounds, Newell has a great frame and can make people miss with his speed and with power making him a versatile threat to any defense.
“They are getting a player that loves his teammates, loves the fans, and is very coachable,” Newell said. “I am a hardworker and will go out there on Saturday’s and put it all on the line for my team.”
Newell is the 12th commitment in Oregon State’s class of 2020.