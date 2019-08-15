Sign up for a new annual membership to BeaversEdge.com for $75, get a FREE $75 Adidas gift card The Oregon State coaching staff has spent most of their running back recruiting efforts for the class of 2020 on a single player, and that is Las Lomas High School playmaker Isaiah Newell. On Thursday morning, the efforts paid off in a big way as Newell announced his commitment to the Beavers.

Newell has had his mind made up for quite some time, but wanted to wait until his father’s birthday to announce his decision. When it came down to it, there were many reasons why the Walnut Creek (CA) native chose Oregon State. “I took an official to Oregon State and I really liked it,” Newell told BeaversEdge. “The environment they have there throughout the rebuild process makes you believe that it is going where it is supposed to be going. I really like the family atmosphere, the coaching staff, and the academic support they have there.”

