BeaversEdge

Pope is the 11th commitment for Jonathan Smith and staff in the class of 2020.

Oregon State picked up somewhat of a surprise commitment on Thursday when Tracy (CA) ATH Trevor Pope committed to the Beavs.

Listed as an athlete, Pope plays both ways for Tracy High School and even takes snaps at both running back and receiver. Last season, Pope accounted for 1,651 all purpose yards (826 rushing, 825 receiving), 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

As of now, the plan for Oregon State is to utilize Pope as a receiver.

Pope joins Dallas (TX) receiver Zeriah Beason as the second wide out in the class of 2020.