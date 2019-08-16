Commitment Analysis: 2020 RB Isaiah Newell commits to Oregon State
Oregon State added a new member to the class of 2020 on Thursday as Walnut Creek (CA) running back Isaiah Newell announced his pledge via Twitter.
Newell is the 12th member of Oregon State's 2020 class which currently ranks 68th in the country according to Rivals.
THE COMMITMENT
Isaiah Newell has always been the top priority at running back in the class of 2020 for Oregon State. Though the position was not a huge position of need for the class, the Beaver staff recruited Newell as if he was, and it all paid off on Thursday.
"RIP DAD, HAPPY BIRTHDAY! COMMITTED. GO BEAVS," read Newell's commitment post, which was held off until August 15th to honor his late father.
Ever since visiting in June, Newell has felt like a priority for the Beavers. The love he has received from not only Oregon State coaches, but current players and commits helped make Newell's decision very clear as his relationships with Oregon State are unmatched compared to other schools that extended him an offer.
The six-foot-two, 220-pound running back chose the Beavers over many other Pac-12 foes such as Oregon, Arizona, and Washington State.
THE IMPACT
With Oregon State choosing to essentially go after one running back in the 2020 class in Newell, it's obviosuly big-time that the Beavers managed to secure the services of the 6-foot-2, 220 pound back.
While Oregon State is loaded at running back with the likes of Jermar Jefferson, Calvin Tyler Jr., BJ Baylor, and Ta'Ron Madison, they'll lose Artavis Pierce to graduation following the conclusion of the 2019 season.
In Newell, the Beavers are getting a dominating back that can do a little bit of everything for the Beavers. During his junior season at Las Lomas High (CA), he tallied 2,166 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on his way to an undefeated season.
The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder will be a perfect addition to Oregon State's backfield, and given that OSU indentified him as their "guy" early on in the process, there's no doubt that the coaching staff feels he is the next great Beaver back.
While it may take time for Newell to crack the Beavers running back rotation, Jefferson, Pierce, and Tyler Jr. are examples of guys who were asked to contribute early in their college careers, and thrived.
Look for Newell to push for immediate playing time when he arrives in Corvallis...
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news