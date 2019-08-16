With Oregon State choosing to essentially go after one running back in the 2020 class in Newell, it's obviosuly big-time that the Beavers managed to secure the services of the 6-foot-2, 220 pound back.

While Oregon State is loaded at running back with the likes of Jermar Jefferson, Calvin Tyler Jr., BJ Baylor, and Ta'Ron Madison, they'll lose Artavis Pierce to graduation following the conclusion of the 2019 season.

In Newell, the Beavers are getting a dominating back that can do a little bit of everything for the Beavers. During his junior season at Las Lomas High (CA), he tallied 2,166 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns on his way to an undefeated season.

The 6-foot-2, 220 pounder will be a perfect addition to Oregon State's backfield, and given that OSU indentified him as their "guy" early on in the process, there's no doubt that the coaching staff feels he is the next great Beaver back.

While it may take time for Newell to crack the Beavers running back rotation, Jefferson, Pierce, and Tyler Jr. are examples of guys who were asked to contribute early in their college careers, and thrived.

Look for Newell to push for immediate playing time when he arrives in Corvallis...