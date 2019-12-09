Not yet a subscriber? Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

The Oregon State offensive line got a little stronger on Monday evening as the Beavers secured the services of 2020 OT Taliese Fuaga. Fuaga's commitment comes shortly after his first official visit to Corvallis, where the Beavers made it clear that he was a priority one target for them.