BREAKING: 2020 Tacoma OT Taliese Fuaga commits to Oregon State
The Oregon State offensive line got a little stronger on Monday evening as the Beavers secured the services of 2020 OT Taliese Fuaga. Fuaga's commitment comes shortly after his first official visit to Corvallis, where the Beavers made it clear that he was a priority one target for them.
#FUAGABLOODLINE💉 pic.twitter.com/wE12y4MV6k— Taliese Fuaga (@Taliese1) December 10, 2019
The 6-foot-6, 329-pound offensive-tackle fills a big need for Jim Michalczik and Co. in terms of balancing out the incoming crop of young linemen as the Beavers have just one other incoming freshman commit in Cooper Darling. However, 2019 greyshirt lineman Jacob Ferenczi will also be joining the mix in January.
With Fuaga now in the fold, Oregon State has 14 scholarship offensive lineman heading into winter/spring workouts. You can find the full scholarship distribution chart HERE.
Stay tuned to BeaversEdge for more on Fuaga's commitment and more.