In the Pac-12, Oregon State sits at 9th ahead of Arizona, Washington State, and Utah.

Las Lomas High School standout Isaiah Newell is the 12th player to join the Beavers’ class of 2020, moving Oregon State to 68th in the Rivals national team recruiting rankings.

On Thursday morning, Oregon State received a commitment from their highest priority player at the running back position.

Currently ranked a 5.6 three-star prospect, Newell is the No. 61 running back in the state of California, and is one of nine three-star recruits in Oregon State’s 2020 recruiting class. Newell is the only running back in the class.

With a current score of 750, Oregon State’s class is 80 points short of passing USC for 8th in the Pac-12, and 75 ahead of Arizona’s 675.

The addition of Newell adds more talent to an already loaded group of offensive players in Oregon State's 2020 class such as Zeriah Beason, Ben Gulbranson, Trevor Pope, and more.

