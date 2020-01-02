The Oregon State football coaching staff turned heads to say the least when they bounced back from a 2-10 season by winning 5 games throughout their 2019 campaign. The improvements didn't only take place on the field, however, as a top 45 signing class capped off a year that was full of progression.

Whether they were recognized in the moment or not, lots of storylines can be found from Oregon State's recruiting cycle, and BeaversEdge recruiting analyst Jared Halus will highlight those storylines over the next three days as we begin the new year.

