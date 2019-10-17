Oregon State has been looking to add a defensive back to their 2020 class, and on Thursday night they got their guy. Former Illinois cornerback Ron Hardge took an official visit to Corvallis last weekend, and fans have been eager to see if anything would come of it. It didn't take long for Hardge to realize that he found his future home, so he took to twitter to announce his commitment. Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

The DAM just got stronger! All in let’s go #beavernation 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/svbcs2cXt3 — Ron Hardge III “RH3”🏁 (@lildaqb7) October 18, 2019

Hardge was part of the trio of junior college official visitors that consisted of himself, Rejzohn Wright, and Alton Julian who all came to see Oregon State's contest against Utah.There was a lot of emphasis placed on adding at least one of the trio, but each of their recruitments are trending towards Oregon State as of now. Laney C.C. cornerback Rejzohn Wright, who is the brother of current Beaver Nashon Wright, has shown a great amount of interest in the program; and San Mateo cornerback Alton Julian, who was committed to Colorado since June, recently backed off of his pledge following the visit.

Rejzohn Wright, Ron Hardge and Alton Julian repping Oregon State during an official visit