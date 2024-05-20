PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

PHOENIX – Oregon State junior Jacob Kmatz has been named the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.

It’s the third honor of the season for the Albuquerque, N.M., native and the fourth by a Beaver pitcher this season. Kmatz was also selected Feb. 26 and April 8 with Aiden May earning the honor April 29.

Kmatz limited Arizona to four hits and a run with eight strikeouts in six innings on Friday night in Tucson. He and the Beavers defeated the Wildcats, 16-1, to claim the series.

The win marked his sixth of the season as the right-hander improved to 6-2.

It’s the fourth time since the then-Pac-10 unified in 1999 that an Oregon State pitcher has earned three honors in the same season. Kmatz, meanwhile, is now one of 13 pitchers dating back to 1986 who have earned the honor at least three times in their career.

Next Up: Oregon State pairs up with No. 5 Arizona State and No. 8 Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament. The Beavers open tournament play Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT versus Stanford.

OSU Athletics