CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State sophomore Jack Velling has been named the Mackey Award Tight End of the Week, it was announced on Wednesday.

Velling made five catches for 71 yards in a touchdown last Saturday at Arizona. His scored marked his eighth of the season, marking the most ever in a single season by an OSU tight end. It was also his sixth touchdown since Oct. 7 – a three-game stretch – which is tied for the national lead since that date.

Velling’s eight receiving touchdowns lead the nation among tight ends, and he is 21st with 294 yards on 21 receptions. He’s averaging 14 yards per catch, 13th among tight ends nationally.

Oregon State heads to Boulder this week to take on Colorado at Folsom Field. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. PT (8 p.m. in Boulder) and the game will air live on ESPN.

OSU Athletics