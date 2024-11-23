GAME DAY CENTRAL - Washington State vs Oregon State

How to listen: CLICK HERE

How to watch: The CW

Oregon State By The Numbers

3 - Kicks and punts blocked by OSU's special teams this year, tied for eighth nationally.

5 - Current Beavers who recorded a statistic in last season's game against Washington State, four of which came on defense. The fifth was punter Josh Green.

14 - Rushing scores for Anthony Hankerson this season, tying him with Jacquizz Rodgers for seventh at OSU.

19 - Players the Beavers will be honoring pre-game as part of Senior Day.33:23 - Oregon State's time of possession, which ranks fifth nationally. The Beavers dropped almost two minutes after holding the ball just 18:04 at Air Force.

54 - Career starts for Joshua Gray, who was recently invited to the East-West Shrine Game. The 54 starts are an OSU career record.

65 - Catches for Trent Walker this season. He needs five for the 15th 70-yard reception season ever by a Beaver.

111 - Rush yards needed by Anthony Hankerson for the 19th 1,000-yard season effort in Oregon State history.

Against Washington State

- Oregon State and Washington State have played every year dating back to 2003.

- Oregon State snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Cougars with a 24-10 victory in 2022 in Corvallis. Prior to the eight-game losing streak, however, the Beavers had won three straight, six-of-seven and eight-of-10 from 2004 to 2013.

- Deshaun Fenwick had 101 rush yards and three touchdowns in last season's 38-35 loss. The Cougars took a 35-14 lead into the fourth quarter but OSU scored 21 in the final 15.

- Head Coach Trent Bray attended Pullman High School. His father, Craig, coached in two different stints at Washington State, in 1987, and then again from 1994-99. Bray's mother, Kaprice, was also the Head Coach for volleyball at Washington State in 1985.

- Sean Mannion's 493 passing yards in the 2013 game marks the Oregon State single-game record. He followed that up with 419 yards a year later.

- Jake Luton had one of 17 400-yard efforts in OSU history when he passed for 408 in 2019.