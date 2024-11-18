Quick Hits From Oregon State HC Trent Bray's Press Conference

Oregon State head coach Trent Bray met with the media on Monday to recap the loss to Air Force and preview the matchup with Washington State, BeaversEdge Publisher Brenden Slaughter and writer Brogan Slaughter recap the information!

Following the 28-0 loss to Air Force on Saturday afternoon, Oregon State head coach Trent Bray was frank in his Monday press conference, calling the loss to Air Force an “extremely disappointing result” and the first game this season that was really tough for him to watch.

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson’s status for Washington State is unclear following him not making the trip to Air Force due to an undisclosed issue. However, Bray reiterated that if Ben is able to go, he’ll be the starting QB…

If he’s unable to go, the decision on whether it would be Gabarri Johnson or Gevani McCoy is still up in the air and would be decided with a week of practice and coaches’ evaluation per Bray. Both QBs saw run against Air Force, with Johnson seeing more action, but neither did enough to seize the backup job over the other, so it’s likely a tough call for the Beavers under center if Gulbranson can’t go.