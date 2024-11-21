Oregon State Football: A Closer Look At Washington State

With the Oregon State football team (4-6) preparing for a matchup with Washington State (8-2) on Saturday, BeaversEdge takes a closer look at the Cougars!

Opponent Preview

Washington State enters the week ranked No. 25 in the Associated Press with an 8-2 record for the first their best start since 2018 and are bowl eligible for the eighth time in the last nine full seasons.

- The Cougars own the nation's ninth-best scoring offense (38.9) and total offense (461.6) while the defense is No. 14 in the country with a +9 turnover margin and No. 27 nationally with 17 takeaways.

- Quarterback John Mateer is fifth in the country in total offense (340.2), fourth in passing touchdowns (26) while wide receiver Kyle Williams is second nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns and cornerback Ethan O'Connor is No. 29 in the country with three interceptions.

- Head coach Jake Dickert owns a 23-18 career record and is in his third full season.

- WSU is 8-2 for the 1st time since 2018, has won 6 straight games at Gesa Field, seeking first 9-2 start since 2018

- WSU is bowl eligible for the third time under Jake Dickert and for the eighth time in last nine full seasons

- WSU owns 3 fourth-quarter comeback wins this season (San Jose State, at Fresno State, at San Diego State)

- WSU owns 9 100-yard rushing games this season, most since 2005 (11), owns 2 300-yard games (TTU, USU)

- WSU's 2024 roster features 49 newcomers including 15 transfers with 13 from four-year schools• Jake Dickert and Bill Doba (2003-07) are the only WSU HC with 2 Apple Cup wins in 1st 4 seasons since 1960's

- QB John Mateer is the only quarterback in the country with 20+ pass TD and 10+ rush TD (26 pass - 12 rush)

- Mateer set a WSU record for rush yards by a QB with 197 rush yards in the week 2 win over Texas Tech

- WR Kyle Williams named to Biletnikoff Award Watch List, 2nd in country with 11 rec TD, 6 rec TD in last 2 gms

- RB Wayshawn Parker's 149 rush yds vs Utah State was a WSU freshman record, 75-yard TD run, longest since '06

- TE Cooper Mathers owns WSU single-season record 6 rec TD in 2024, tied for 3rd-most by a TE nationally