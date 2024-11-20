Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 11 Recap

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
With week 11 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!
MORE: WATCH: Offense Talks Need To Bounce Back & MORE | Snap Counts vs Air Force | Quick Hits From Bray's Presser | WSU vs OSU Odds | PFF: Team Grades & Top Performers vs Air Force | 5 Takeaways From OSU's Loss To Air Force
On 53-Man Roster
P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers
-> Hekker and the Panthers were idle this week...
WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts
-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 28-27 win over New York...
OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers
-> Seumalo made his sixth straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 18-16 win over Baltimore. He saw his second-most snaps of the season with 74.
OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints
-> In New Orleans' 35-14 win over Cleveland, Fuaga started at left tackle and saw 60 snaps. That number is significant as he played just over 40 a week ago with a thigh injury, so good news to see he's back to full-go.
S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins
-> In Miami's 34-19 win over Las Vegas, Poyer started at free safety and played 65 snaps. He finished third on defense in tackles with six on the afternoon...
S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers
-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 20-19 win over Chicago...
OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings
-> In Minnesota's 23-13 win over Tennessee, Brandel made his 10th straight start of the season at left guard and played 73 snaps.
TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans
-> In Houston's 34-10 win over Dallas, Quitoriano started his fourth game of the season and saw a blocking role en route to 18 snaps..
ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams
-> In the Rams' 28-22 win over New England, Speights started at inside linebacker and played a season-high 42 snaps. He finished with the fifth-most tackles on defense with six...
DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots
-> Austin has returned from a stint on IR, but didn't see action in New England's loss to Los Angeles.
On Practice Squad
WR Isaiah Hodgins - New York Giants
-> After having a brief stint on the active roster and earning his first stats of the season, Hodgins remains on the Giants' practice squad...
RB Jermar Jefferson - Detroit Lions
-> After dealing with numerous injuries early in his pro career, Jefferson is healthy entering the year with the Lions and is currently the third-string practice squad RB. He didn't make the initial 53-man roster, but the Lions kept him around and have done so since making him a seventh-round pick several years ago, so they're still invested in the young back.
DB Nahshon Wright - Minnesota Vikings
-> After struggling to break into the Cowboys DB rotation these past couple of years, Wright was traded to the Minnesota Vikings, where he currently resides as the top cornerback on the practice squad. We'll see if the Vikings perhaps value Wright's third-round draft grade better than the Cowboys did...
Injured Reserve/OUT
DB Rejzohn Wright - New Orleans Saints
-> Wright was placed on injured reserve by the Saints with an undisclosed injury. It's unclear whether he will play yet this season.
WR Brandin Cooks - Dallas Cowboys
-> Cooks is on short-term IR with a knee injury, but should return in a month or so.
DL Kyle Peko - Detroit Lions
-> Peko suffered what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury in the Lions' win over Dallas...
TE Luke Musgrave - Green Bay Packers
-> After suffering an ankle injury in the week four loss to Minnesota, Musgrave didn't see action recovering in week five. The injury turned out to be potentially more significant than originally thought as the Packers placed Musgrave on IR before this past weekend's games. It's expected he will miss about a month...
• TALK ABOUT IT ON THE DAM BOARD
• SUBSCRIBE TO OUR PODCASTS ON APPLE & SPOTIFY
• LIKE US & FOLLOW OUR FACEBOOK
• FOLLOW THE STAFF ON TWITTER - @Beavers_Edge, @b_slaught, @RivalsDylanCC, & @tjmathewson