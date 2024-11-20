Oregon State Beavers In The NFL: Week 11 Recap

With week 11 of the 2024 NFL season in the books, BeaversEdge looks at the Beavers in the NFL!

P Johnny Hekker - Carolina Panthers

-> Hekker and the Panthers were idle this week...

WR Anthony Gould - Indianapolis Colts

-> Gould didn't see action in Indy's 28-27 win over New York...

OL Issac Seumalo - Pittsburgh Steelers

-> Seumalo made his sixth straight start at left guard for the Steelers in their 18-16 win over Baltimore. He saw his second-most snaps of the season with 74.

OL Taliese Fuaga - New Orleans Saints

-> In New Orleans' 35-14 win over Cleveland, Fuaga started at left tackle and saw 60 snaps. That number is significant as he played just over 40 a week ago with a thigh injury, so good news to see he's back to full-go.

S Jordan Poyer - Miami Dolphins

-> In Miami's 34-19 win over Las Vegas, Poyer started at free safety and played 65 snaps. He finished third on defense in tackles with six on the afternoon...

S Kitan Oladapo - Green Bay Packers

-> Oladapo didn't see action in Green Bay's 20-19 win over Chicago...

OL Blake Brandel - Minnesota Vikings

-> In Minnesota's 23-13 win over Tennessee, Brandel made his 10th straight start of the season at left guard and played 73 snaps.

TE Teagan Quitoriano - Houston Texans

-> In Houston's 34-10 win over Dallas, Quitoriano started his fourth game of the season and saw a blocking role en route to 18 snaps..

ILB Omar Speights - Los Angeles Rams

-> In the Rams' 28-22 win over New England, Speights started at inside linebacker and played a season-high 42 snaps. He finished with the fifth-most tackles on defense with six...

DB Alex Austin - New England Patriots

-> Austin has returned from a stint on IR, but didn't see action in New England's loss to Los Angeles.