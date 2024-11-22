BeaversEdge Staff Predictions: Washington State vs Oregon State

(Photo by USA TODAY/IMGN)

T.J. MATHEWSON'S PICK

If you are coming to this prediction looking for optimism about Saturday's senior day against Washington State, you've come to the wrong place. One would think that if we knew who was starting at quarterback, it would be easier to predict. Would it? At this point of the Beavers season, we've seen all three quarterbacks suit up, and the offense has yet to look good with any of the three in the last month. I'm done predicting who will start, I've been wrong enough. Do the Beavers have enough juice on defense to stop John Mateer and the Cougar offense? They'll play better at home, but these are two different calibers of teams on the field Saturday. The Beavers are going to have to show me something to change my tone. PREDICTION: Washington State 35, Oregon State 14 TJ's season record: 6-4

DYLAN CALLAGHAN-CROLEY'S PICK

At this point in the season, I think a lot of Oregon State fans just want it to come to an end. The last month or so has completely taken the wind out of the sails of the fanbase and it's hard to say that it doesn't look like it has done similar to the Beavers on the field as well. That being said, Saturday presents a great opportunity for the Beavers seniors to finish their careers at Reser on a high note facing the top-25 ranked Cougars. Unfortunately, I don't see an upset in the cards for the Beavers on Saturday. Washington State still has a theoretical outside shot at a potential College Football Playoff berth if other factors break their way and still could be playing for a strong bowl game nonetheless. The Cougars have been a great team all season and after a shocking loss last week, they're going to look to bounce back in major fashion against a hapless Oregon State team. I'm taking Washington State in this one by 17. PREDICTION: Washington State 31, Oregon State 14 Dylan's season record: 8-2

BRENDEN SLAUGHTER'S PICK