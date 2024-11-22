Oregon State expected to host elite Utah prospect this weekend

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!
Oregon State is expected to host nearly 50 prospects on Saturday for their matchup against Washington State including several official visitors. Yesterday, we discussed one of the Pacific Northwest's top uncommitted talents taking an official visit this weekend.
Today, we have confirmed another four-star prospect will be on campus this weekend, this time from the 2026 recruiting cycle.
